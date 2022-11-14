Rotary Club of Aggieland to donate 500 Thanksgiving meals

The Rotary Club of Aggieland is announcing that its annual Thanksgiving meal basket event for the 2022 Thanksgiving will be held Friday, November 18 at A&M Church of Christ on Highway 6. These baskets are put together and distributed as a part of the Club’s commitment to assisting members of the local community by ensuring everyone can break bread with their loved ones this season.

“We have been providing meals for the Brazos Valley since 1998,” said Barbie Patterson, Program Chair for the Rotary Club of Aggieland. “Our first year started with only 12 baskets, and now we have grown to include 500 families in our Thanksgiving Basket event. It is such a great experience for the families receiving the meals, but those of us delivering them are equally touched by their overwhelming gratitude.”

This event is about more than providing a meal to a family; it is about ensuring that all members of our community get the chance to gather with and cherish their loved ones and be reminded of all they have to be thankful for.

Individuals and groups can sign up to volunteer by going online. To pack the baskets, sign up at signup.com/go/DYGQOOD. Those interested in driving to deliver the meals can sign up at signup.com/go/SYszJuh.

These Thanksgiving baskets will include ingredients for a full Thanksgiving meal, including a 10 lbs. turkey, stuffing, and various components for traditional Thanksgiving sides. Each of these baskets can feed a family of up to 12 people.

The Rotary Club of Aggieland would not be able to complete this project without the generous help and support of the local Bryan/College Station community. Obtaining, packing and delivering these meals is no easy task. The club would like to thank the generous sponsors and supporters listed below, as well as the volunteers who assisted with this program, for making it possible to provide this service to those in need:

H-E-B

B&B Construction

Bobby Gutierrez

Morningstar Storage

A&M Church of Christ

About Rotary

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. T improves lives at local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org. To learn more about the Rotary Club of Aggieland, please visit their website at www.aggielandrotary.org.

Information Courtesy of the Rotary Club of Aggieland