Salvation Army Angel Tree looking for more community sponsors

Over 1,000 Angels on The Salvation Army Angel Tree remain unadopted with two weeks until all gifts are due back. The Salvation Army is in dire need of the community to sponsor or “adopt” these angels and return gifts by Monday, December 12. Each Angel is a child that comes from a Brazos County family in financial need this Christmas season. Angel Trees are located at Post Oak Mall Food Court and all three Blue Baker locations. Angels can also be adopted online by visiting www.salvationarmybcs.org. Individuals who want to give a financial donation toward Angel Tree can also do so online at www.salvationarmybcs.org.

The Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Program, or Angel Tree program was organized to make the holiday season brighter for less fortunate families in the area by providing them with gifts and toys for their children. The purpose of the program is to give gifts in the name of Christ and assist in strengthening family ties. This program is possible through the generosity of other local families who want to share the spirit of the season. Along with the familiar Red Kettles, the Angel Tree program is one of The Salvation Army’s highest profile Christmas efforts. Angel Tree was created by The Salvation Army in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White when they worked with a Lynchburg, Virginia shopping mall to provide clothing and toys for children at Christmas time. Last year in 2019, The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station assisted 2,168 children from 871 families in the Brazos County area.

The program is open to families with children ages 0-12 years old. The adoption of angels at various locations around town and receiving of donated gifts in the Post Oak Mall food court area and Angel Tree warehouse will begin November 11th until December 12 each day, except Sundays. Angel Tree culminates with the distribution of all gifts to enrolled and approved families within the Angel Tree program on December 15 and 16.

The Salvation Army is currently accepting volunteers for its Angel Tree program. To find out more about the requirements for the Angel Tree Program or how to volunteer, interested parties may call the main office at 979-361-0618 Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.