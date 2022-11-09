Six residents honored with Point of Light awards for service at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum

Joan Ledwig, Glinn White, Janet Goebert, Afshi Mirza, Susan Quiring and Ann Hays were named Daily Point of Light Award No. 7412, 7413, 7414, 7415, 7416, and 7417 by Points of Light, a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. Joan Ledwig, Glinn White, Janet Goebert, Afshi Mirza, Susan Quiring and Ann Hays received this recognition for their ongoing commitment to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

Each honoree has volunteered for over 25 years, since before the Bush Library and Museum was officially open and have volunteered hundreds to thousands of hours each. They eagerly welcome visitors, introduce the film, give out maps, take pictures of guests in the Oval Office and give tours. In addition, they’ve helped with many special events such as the annual Bush Birthday Celebration, Annual Easter Celebration and the I love America July 4th Celebration.

“The six awardees exemplify President Bush's call to service. For twenty-five years they have volunteered at the Bush Library and Museum and have worked helping to promote President and Mrs. Bush's legacy. Whether it be in the education program helping further literacy and the history of our system of government or welcoming visitors from around the world who want to learn a bit more about the former president and first lady, these volunteers are top notch” says Warren Finch, the Bush Library and Museum Director.

Bush Library and Museum Volunteer Coordinator Monica Lerma says "Our volunteers are the face of the Bush Museum, and we could not function without them. The honorees are prime examples of selfless service, unwavering dedication, and superb hospitality."

The Daily Point of Light Award uplifts individuals who lead, lend support and take action for causes they care about on their path to leading a fully engaged civic life. The award is given five days a week as Points of Light honors individuals creating meaningful change to meet community needs, efforts that often lead to long-term solutions and impact social problems in their local communities.

President George H.W. Bush was the first president in American history to institute a daily presidential recognition program from the White House, conferring 1,020 Daily Point of Light Awards on citizens and organizations making a difference in other people’s lives and solving community problems. Points of Light continues this recognition and now has more than 7,000 honorees to date.

“The Daily Point of Light Award recognizes those who saw something they wanted to improve in the world, then through their time, talent and efforts, began making those improvements,” said Diane Quest, Chief External Affairs Officer at Points of Light. “We’re pleased to honor Joan Ledwig, Glinn White, Janet Goebert, Afshi Mirza, Susan Quiring and Ann Hays for their amazing work.”

Joan Ledwig, Glinn White, Janet Goebert, Afshi Mirza, Susan Quiring and Ann Hays continue to inspire others with their work and hopes to show others they can make a difference in their communities too.

Point of Light winner Afshi Mirza says about getting involved “If you care for the community that you live in then step up and find out what your passion is and then get involved with that. Once you find your purpose and reason, you can really make a difference. It’s important to give back!”

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it’s needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

Meet the Honorees

Joan Ledwig

Joan Ledwig was walking through the Texas A&M University campus with her husband when they spotted a sign asking for volunteers for the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Signing up to volunteer with her husband in 1997, the two began to catalog artifacts for the museum. Joan fondly remembers this time with her husband, who has since passed, saying it was the first time the two College Station, Texas residents had served together. More than 3,800 volunteer hours later, Joan says the Bush Library has become a part of her life, as she helps to support its mission to preserve and make available the records and artifacts of former President George H. W. Bush.

"I volunteer every Tuesday afternoon in the museum. We welcome and visit with the people coming in and answer their questions. I also introduce the orientation film, give out maps and take pictures in the Oval Office. I assisted with the grand opening of the museum, and I’ve helped with many special events including the Annual Easter Celebration and the I Love America July 4th Celebration. In addition to my volunteerism at the museum, I have volunteered at a local hospice."

Glenn White

Glinn White has been at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum since the beginning — the Bryan, Texas resident starting his volunteerism in 1997 before its grand opening.

Glinn, now 90 –years old, has since served more than 4,600 hours at the museum, helping to support its mission to preserve and make available the records and artifacts of George H. W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States. Glinn says he enjoyed President Bush and his time in office, and so when the library opened at his beloved Texas A&M University, it was an opportunity for the retiree to give back to his community and build new friendships.

"The library and museum promotes civic literacy and increased historical understanding of our national experience, and fosters a community of public service and volunteerism. I welcome visitors, introduce the orientation film, give out maps and answer visitor questions in the Oval Office, and also take their photos if they ask. In addition to my weekly shift, I’ve also helped with many special events including the Annual Easter Celebration and the I Love America 4th of July Celebration. I’ve got more event t-shirts than I can wear. I enjoy greeting and telling visitors what to expect in the museum."

Janet Goebert

In the mid-90s, Janet Goebert, or as most people know her, Jan, picked up a call from a couple of friends going on a trip to the groundbreaking of the George Bush Presidential Library. They had an extra seat. Would she like to go?

Thinking of it only as a fun event for the day, Jan said yes. Shortly after, another friend reached out about going back as a volunteer, and the rest is history. Before his passing earlier this year, both Jan and her husband John, a retired engineer, volunteered together at the library. Since she signed up in July of 1997, Jan has worked over 5,700 hours!

"We greet people at the door, start films, take tickets and pictures, etc. Somebody will hand me their camera, and I will take a picture of them with whatever special guest is there. We’ve had Supreme Court justices, sports people and many more. I help out wherever I’m needed at events, too."

Afshi Mirza

Afshi Mirza and her husband weren’t planning to spend their lives in College Station, Texas when they got on the plane from Pakistan. Her husband was heading to Texas A&M for an engineering degree, but after getting into business for themselves, they adopted the town as their home. Over 45 years later, their love for the country—and the Bush family—runs deep. Afshi has dedicated nearly 2,000 hours of her time to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum since before its opening in 1997 telling visitors from around the world why they should, too.

"When I first signed up, they told me I was going to be a docent, and I had to look up what that meant. I also had to read up on President and Mrs. Bush in order to know more than just what you see in the news. Later on, I got to meet them in person. Volunteers are the first people visitors see when they come. We tell them all about the museum and answer questions as they go through. I’ve also spent some time in the education department and on a records management project."

Susan Quiring

Susan Quiring has dedicated more than 20 years to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas. Working over 800 hours at the library, Susan educates hundreds of student groups on the histories of the U.S. presidents and the White House.

As a history lover and caregiver of children, Susan’s memories at the library and museum are endless. She taught herself the ins and outs of the library’s history from the ground up as one of its first volunteers, and has no plans of stopping.

"My volunteering began when I was a 4-H’er and Campfire girl, and later as a 4-H agent. I served as a counselor for the American Institute of Foreign Studies taking youth on study abroad trips. I’ve always been interested in history. When the Bush Library came into my life, I was actually at a good point of recovering from an illness and was switching from one job to another. I’ve always been interested in learning and I love the idea of getting involved in the community — it’s important that we all do that.

So I found the library and I had a lot of respect for George H.W. Bush. It was a combination of getting to learn more about history and current events because I get to prepare and lead educational tours, and I got to do something that involves the Bushes because I loved them. Plus, I helped our community and its children; one of my core values is working with children.

I went to the library’s grand opening, which was in 1997 I believe, and my first tour was the next day. I’ve been volunteering ever since as an education docent. Recently I’ve been starting as a visitor docent, but I love the education part because I get to educate children and help them learn about our democracy. I think it’s important for all of us to learn about our past presidents and their character, values and what guided their decision making. And I love getting to watch children absorb that. They really can tell when I’m listening and treating them with respect while welcoming their questions. I want to keep helping them understand honesty, integrity, humbleness and a servant’s heart, which were all traits in George H.W. Bush."

Ann Hays

A critical part of preserving United States history is honoring the leaders who helped shape it. And for Ann Hays of College Station, Texas, a deep respect for our nation’s history and its Texas-born Presidents is what keeps her volunteering at The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. In addition to her weekly shift, Ann has also helped staff the Annual Easter Celebration, The I Love America 4th of July Celebration, Night at the Museum Halloween event, Bush Birthday Celebration, Holidays in the Rotunda and numerous receptions. She has additionally helped in the education department and served as part of the volunteer media team.

Ann Hays began volunteering at the museum in September of 1997, before the museum opened to the public, and today is one of just six original volunteers who still serve there. Since she started, she has dedicated over 7,800 hours to the museum in the form of volunteering. You can find Ann volunteering every Monday afternoon, eagerly welcoming visitors and guiding them through history.

"I’m a visitor services docent. So I greet visitors, introduce the orientation film, give out maps and take pictures in the replica Oval Office. Our museum was the very first to allow people to sit in the President’s chair in the Oval Office!

To be a docent originally, we had a lot of training. We had to read eight books. We’d have a meeting and have to step over boards when they were still building the museum. Most of us were college graduates but we didn’t know if we were smart enough to do this job! We started out with 266 volunteers but now six of us originals are still here."