Ever wonder why November 11 was the date chosen for Veterans Day?

The date originates with the signing of the Armistice in France that halted “the war to end all wars” in 1918 in the 11th Hour on the 11th Day of the 11th Month. In 1954, the holiday’s name was changed to honor all veterans for their willingness to serve and sacrifice their safety to ensure America stays the land of the free.

Here in the Brazos Valley, we honor and respect our veterans and their families every single day. To show appreciation, flags are placed on veteran graves for Veterans Day and Memorial Day. This year, wreaths will be laid on Saturday, December 17.

Located at 1608 N. Washington Avenue, the Veterans Section was established in 2020 at the Bryan City Cemetery, or BCC, annex which acts as the only municipal cemetery in Texas that exclusively features Veteran Administration (VA) provided gray granite headstones and allows double-stacking for spouses. The nearest National Cemeteries to the community are located in Houston and San Antonio.

With the section’s creation, community members, like Jamie Kimes Diaz, daughter of Navy Corpsman James Arthur Kimes, along with her mother, have visited her father’s grave daily since his passing in September 2021. She says "being able to come and visit him has gotten her through the grieving process.”

As a tribute, the Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial, or VBVM, was designed to honor all veterans — past, present, and future — with four of the five new elements located in the veterans section at the BCC annex.

The base of the flagpole will feature an 8-foot gray granite monument, with medallions for all seven uniformed military services.

There will be a headstone, inscribed with UNKNOWN, with the POW/MIA medallion, which is symbolic of a 21-gun salute, in plot #21. This plot will also encompass a bench of reflection.

A gray granite marker will be located in the middle of the veterans section. Markers will also be added to the nine sections at Oakwood Cemetery and other sections in BCC, as donated.

An ossuary for the ashes that are remaining after flag retirements, will be located at the rear of Astin Chapel in BCC.

The memorial is a partnership between Brazos Valley Cares, City of Bryan Parks & Rec, Watson Signs & Monuments, Wreaths Across America (WAA) Brazos Valley and the Young Men’s Service League (YMSL) Aggieland. Over 44% of the $50,000 needed for the memorial has been raised and fundraising efforts are still ongoing. For those interested in making online donations, visit: brazosvalleycares.ejoinme.org/vbvmdonations or bit.ly/bvcVBVM. Checks payable to Brazos Valley Care (VBVM in memo line) may be mailed to PO Box 9512, College Station, TX 77840.

For more information on the memorial or how to donate, email: waabrazosvalley@gmail.com.

The public is invited to attend the Veterans of Brazos Valley Memorial dedication on November 11 at the BCC annex beginning at 10 a.m. CST. If you’re not able to attend, please thank a veteran.