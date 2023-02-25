The American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter welcomes new Executive Director

The American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter officially welcomed their new executive director, Jennifer Young, with a ribbon cutting ceremony held by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce on Friday, February 24.

The event was well attended with many city officials and Red Cross board members from all over Texas attending the ceremony. Both the mayor of College Station, John Nichols, and the mayor of Bryan, Bobby Gutierrez gave some brief opening remarks mentioning The American Red Cross’s many accomplishments, not just within the Brazos Valley, but within all of the 83 counties that this branch serves, and the entirety of the nation.

General Joe Ramirez, the Vice President of Student Affairs at Texas A&M and the former 45th Commandant of the Cadets at Texas A&M, also spoke, recounting his personal experiences with The American Red Cross saying,

“I served 31 years in the United States military … and if there is something bad that happens at home it’s through The Red Cross that you find out about it,” Ramirez says.

He also shared about a phone call he received from The Red Cross while deployed in Iraq, in which he says he felt genuine empathy and compassion from their team. Ramirez says he is confident in Jennifer as she steps into this new role.

Young says over the past 105 years The Red Cross has been serving The Brazos Valley, the organization has been sure to make sure those around it are taken care of.

“The one thing that’s consistent is that we’re gonna deliver the mission … and our mission is to alleviate human suffering,” Young says.

She says she is excited to join The American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter as their new Executive Director and she plans to use her years of service experience serving as the Executive Director at Aggieland Humane Society, to guide her on this journey and in her new position.