The Arts Council Announces 2024 Celebrate the Arts Event

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will host Celebrate the Arts (CTA) on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 6:00pm at the Brazos Center. There are a limited number of tickets available for purchase at cta24.org.

Celebrate the Arts is the Arts Council’s largest and most important fundraiser of the year. The proceeds raised during the event help the Arts Council achieve its mission of making the arts accessible to all residents and visitors of the Brazos Valley. Over the past year alone, the Arts Council has awarded over $400,000 in direct funding support to Brazos Valley non-profit arts, culture, and heritage organizations. In addition, the Arts Council provides arts education opportunities, including scholarships, to youth in the community.

This year's event will include performances by A&M Consolidated and College Station High School Band Ensembles, dinner from Buppy's Catering and Bartending, live and silent auctions, a raffle, and recognition of individuals who have made a large impact on the arts in the Brazos Valley. This year's emcee is Rick Hill, "The Voice of Aggie Sports", and the auctioneer is Lance Swigert, President of SWICO Software Solutions.

At CTA, the Arts Council will honor the following members of the community who are making a difference for the arts in the Brazos Valley:

M.L “Sonny” Moss Artist of the Year Award

Steve Fry & Harry Hutchins, AMCHS Head and Assistant Band Director

Jon Seale & Michael Dixon, CSHS Head and Assistant Band Director

Arts Champion Award

Sandi & Phil Trapani

Volunteer of the Year Award

Bunny Griffith

Jane Wolfe Distinguished Arts Leadership Award

Don Hellriegel

D.A. “Andy” Anderson Award

Chris Dyer

This year’s raffle item is a $3,000 shopping spree to David Gardner's Jewelers, generously provided by David Gardner’s Jewelers and Gemology. There will be two prizes available.

The Arts Council would like to thank the generosity of this year's CTA sponsors:

Premiere League

Pam & Bob Smits

Club

Coleen Bradfield

Becky & B. Don Russell

Major League

Brazos County

Bryan Broadcasting

City of College Station

City of Navasota

David Gardner's Jewelers

KBTX

Sue Lee & Don Hellriegel

Ann Satterwhite

Minor League

Jeremy Osborne

Sandi & Phil Trapani

VeraBank

MVP

Patricia Burchfield & Brent Maxwell

Mary & Warren Finch

Pam & Bob Smits

Jan & Grover Vos

Sponsorship is a partnership between the Arts Council of Brazos Valley and organizations and individuals passionate about the arts. Sponsors gain recognition for supporting the arts while the Arts Council can continue its mission of making the arts accessible to the Brazos Valley. Those interested in sponsoring the event should visit cta24.org or download the sponsorship packet here.

More information about Celebrate the Arts can be found at cta24.org.

For questions, comments, or concerns, please email cta24@acbv.org.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons with the purpose of establishing a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and fostering a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

Courtesy of The Arts Council