The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley hosts 2022 Celebrate the Arts

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley hosted its annual Celebrate the Arts on Thursday, September 1 at The Hilton in College Station. The event honored six community members and MSC OPAS for their achievements in the arts over the past year and helped to raise money for the Arts Council and community scholarships.

The program featured a dinner, awards ceremony, live auction and raffle as well as served as a unique art gallery with each table having its own art piece created by community members.

Congratulations to the award winners:

M.L. "Sonny" Moss Artist of the Year: Monika Pate

Jane Wolfe Distinguished Arts Leadership Award: Patricia Burchfield

D.A. "Andy" Anderson Award: Coleen Bradfield

Arts Champion: Stephanie Jones and Ashley Wilson

Volunteer of the Year: Carol Scamardo

Special Recognition: MSC OPAS