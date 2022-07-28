The Junior League to Host 2022 Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station, Inc. (The Junior League) announced today that it will host the 2022 Stuff the Bus school supply drive from August 1-5 at participating H-E-B and First Friday locations.

Stuff the Bus, the signature project of The Junior League, aims to provide thousands of local elementary, intermediate, and middle school students with essential school supplies each year.

“We are excited to provide supply kits for two additional grades this year, supporting students from kindergarten all the way through 8th grade,” said Amanda Bast, Community Vice President. “Because of the support from our community, we were able to provide for an additional 4,000 students than we did in 2021.”

Donations for the 2022 Stuff the Bus drive will be accepted at the following locations from 5-8 p.m. each day:

● Monday, August 1 - Tower Point Market H-E-B

● Tuesday, August 2 - Jones Crossing H-E-B

● Wednesday, August 3 - Holleman H-E-B

● Thursday, August 4 - Villa Maria H-E-B

● Friday, August 5 - First Friday at Papa Perez and Casa Rodriguez

Additional ways to participate:

● Visit Sabi Boutique on Friday, July 29, from 4-6 p.m. Twenty percent (20%) of all purchases during this time will be donated to Stuff the Bus.

● Stop by any Blue Baker location from August 2-7 and purchase a yellow Stuff the Bus cookie. All proceeds will benefit the Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

● Visit Kendra Scott on Friday, August 12, from 4-6 p.m. Twenty percent (20%) of all purchases during this time will be donated to Stuff the Bus.

● Make a monetary donation by visiting www.jlbcs.org/make-a-donation.

For the 2022-23 school year, The Junior League has purchased $115,000 worth of school supplies, providing 13,260 school supply kits for local students.

Donations from Stuff the Bus are distributed directly by Bryan and College Station schools for disbursement. If you have a student who is in need, please contact the school directly.

“We are so proud of this incredible accomplishment which would not be possible without the help of our League members, sponsors, and generous community,” said Angela Cobos, President.

For more information about Stuff the Bus, visit www.jlbcs.org.

About The Junior League of Bryan-College Station: The Junior League of Bryan-College Station, Inc. is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. In unified support with our donors to the Charity Ball, Bargain Blitz, and Annual Fund, The Junior League of Bryan-College Station has contributed more than $4 million in direct financial support to the Bryan-College Station community.

Information Courtesy of The Junior League of Bryan-College Station