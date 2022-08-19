Total Wine & More to donate portion of sales to Arts Council during profit share

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley invites the public to come and visit the new College Station Total Wine & More! In keeping with their commitment to the College Station community, Total Wine & More will donate 10% of their wine sales–both in-store and online–to The Arts Council from Thursday, August 18th - Saturday, August 20th, 2022.

Shoppers can also enjoy a limited-time offer of 20% off accessories and food online and in-store. For more information about this promotion and how your purchase will be contributing to a great cause, please visit https://acbv.org/events/total-wine-ribbon-cutting.

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley is a non-profit organization chartered in 1970 by a group of visionary local arts patrons with the purpose of establishing a leadership role in organizing local arts advocacy efforts and fostering a true community for the arts. Over 50 years later, The Arts Council has grown to serve the 5,000 square mile Brazos Valley region and since 2008, has provided over $4,000,000 in direct funding support to arts organizations throughout the Brazos Valley.

For more information, please visit acbv.org or contact info@acbv.org.

Information Courtesy of The Arts Council of Brazos Valley