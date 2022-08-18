Voices for Children program seeking additional volunteers

Voices for Children is currently seeking volunteers to advocate for the best interest of children in foster care in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, and Madison Counties. “We want every child involved in the child welfare system to have an advocate by their side while they go through such an uncertain time in their lives,” said Amy Faulkner, Executive Director of Voices for Children. “We are always in need of more volunteers from the community to serve these children and their families.”

CASA volunteers with Voices for Children are specially trained and appointed by judges to advocate for a child or sibling group while they are in the foster care system. They advocate for the child in court, school, and other settings; and build a support network around the family that often continues to be effective, even after a case closes.

“As a CASA volunteer, it’s my job to fight for the child or children I’m assigned to and to make recommendations that I think are in the child’s best interest,” said Leslie Janac, a CASA volunteer at Voices for Children. “I hope that my being there for children will prevent them from ever being involved in the CPS system again. They will know that, because someone was there to fight for them, they are valuable and precious and worthy of respect.”

Just last year, Voices for Children advocated for 597 children with only 206 CASA volunteers. “CASA volunteers help reestablish healthy family connections,” said Faulkner. “Imagine the possibilities if more of our community members stepped up to make a difference!”

Those interested in becoming a CASA Volunteer will need to attend an information session. Sessions are held several times a month, both virtually and in-person. To find a list of upcoming information sessions and volunteer training dates, log on to the website at vfcbrazos.org and click the volunteer tab.

Voices for Children is a 501-c3 non-profit organization located in Bryan, TX. The mission of the organization is to improve the lives of children in foster care through powerful volunteer advocacy until each child is placed in a safe and permanent home.

To learn more about this organization and becoming a CASA volunteer visit www.vfcbrazos.org

Information Courtesy of Voices for Children

Take a look at what it's like to be a Voices for Children volunteer here.