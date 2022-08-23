Voices for Children offers opportunity to make the most out of lunch hour

Voices for Children invites community members, age 21 and older, to join team members on Friday’s from noon until 1:00 p.m. for coffee, tea and great conversation. "A part of those conversations will be to increase awareness of the services offered by Voices for Children to families involved in the child welfare system," says CJ Spencer, Training and Recruitment Coordinator. "By increasing the number of volunteers who will join forces with Voices for Children our community will be better equipped to engage and strengthen support networks for the children and families we serve," she added.

Brown Bag Lunch Fridays are designed for guests to bring their lunch with them, as Voices for Children will be providing coffee, tea and refreshments. "It's a great way to get a better understanding of the role of a CASA Volunteer, and to learn how our organization supports children and families in crisis," said Nancy Browning, Development Director. "We will also have community members in place to share their valuable information and expertise in addition to the specific programs their organization offers", she added.

Voices for Children is scheduled to begin their next CASA Volunteer Training Class this October. “CASA volunteers come from all walks of life and professions, so a degree in law, social work, teaching, etc., is not required,” said Spencer. She also stated that “CASA volunteers come from different backgrounds, neighborhoods and communities just like the children they serve.”

Those who attend a Brown-Bag-Lunch Friday event will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win various prizes, such as swag, gift certificates and more.

CASA volunteers are dedicated members of the community who work collaboratively to support children and families involved in foster care. To find out if you have what it takes to be a CASA, attend a Brown-Bag-Lunch event or an Information Session! Upcoming Information Sessions are listed on Voices for Children website at www.vfcbrazos.org or call 979-822-9700.

Information Courtesy of Voices for Children