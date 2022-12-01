Voices for Children to Host Annual 12 Days of Giving Fundraiser Event

What: 12 Days of Giving

When: December 1-12, 2022

Feature: Each day a story and/or information will be shared on VFC’s Facebook(facebook.com/vfcbrazos), Instagram (instagram.com/vfcbrazos), and Twitter(twitter.com/vfcbrazos) accounts.

Where: Donate online at www.vfcbrazos.org/12days.

Voices For Children is hosting its annual 12 Days ofGiving online fundraiser December 1 – 12, 2022, with the goal of raising $24,000. The campaign is held primarily through online giving, social media, and matching donations. The funds support Voices for Children’s efforts to advocate for children impacted by the child welfare system.

“Our program served approximately 430 children in the Brazos Valley during the 2021-2022fiscal year,” said Nancy Browning, the Development Director for Voices for Children. “During this time period, 170 volunteer advocates donated almost 9,500 hours of service, and drove more than 88,000 miles to ensure that the needs of children in the child welfare system were being met. The generosity of the community and the ongoing support of donation drives such as the 12 Days of Giving make it possible for Voices for Children to continue to recruit and train volunteers to work with children who are impacted by the child welfare system and have experienced loss and trauma.”

Each day of the fundraiser will focus on a "gift" that advocacy can provide to the children served by the program, and will be conveyed through stories and program-related information. The goal is to emphasize the impact that CASA volunteers make in the life of a child in foster care, and why donating to VFC makes a difference in the lives of children and families.

Donations can be made now until December 12, 2022 through www.vfcbrazos.org/12days.Voices for Children is also seeking matching gift donors for each day of giving to help amplify the voices of all children in the child welfare system. For more information or to find out how you can become involved, contact Lauren Eckert at laeckert@vfcbrazos.org or (979)822-9700.

About Voices for ChildrenVoices for Children is driven by their mission to improve the lives of children in foster care through powerful volunteer advocacy until each child is placed in a safe and permanent home. Voices forChildren is the local CASA program serving the Brazos Valley (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon andMadison counties) aiming to train volunteer advocates to amplify the voices of children and families in the child welfare system. Since its founding in 2000, Voices for Children has worked to recruit and train volunteers from the community to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in foster care. CASA programs are made of, and for, the local community. By giving financially, volunteering or advocating for children involved in the child welfare system, everyone can help amplify the voices of children and ensure they are heard.

EVERY CHILD HAS A CHANCE - IT'S YOU Ⓡ