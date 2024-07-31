Wheels, Watches, Whiskey

× Expand Courtesy of Satterfield Group

Enjoy the sounds of rumbling engines, aromatic whiskey and eye-drawing luxury watches at the Wheels, Watches and Whiskey event this August. The extravaganza will feature an unforgettable experience for attendees with a fusion of automotive enjoyment, fine spirits, light bites, exquisite timepieces and a chance to give back with a charitable contribution.

On August 17, the charity event hosted by McLaren and The Gentleman Racer will take place at The Stella Hotel adjacent to Lakewalk in College Station. Tickets are available on the event’s website. Guests will be given the opportunity to revel in whiskey tastings, luxury watch vendors and auctions while admiring lavish automobiles for the local car lovers. The event will support the local organization, OnRamp of the Brazos Valley, to provide people in need with reliable transportation.

Michael Sattrfield, co-owner and founder of Satterfield Group, LLC., works alongside his wife Jennifer Satterfield to manage the media for the charitable event and help The Stella contribute to OnRamp.

“[OnRamp] provide[s] transportation solutions for people in rural communities, mostly women, who are looking for opportunities to either pursue education or jobs,” Michael says. “So if you're in a town like Thornton, on the way up to Groesbeck, and there's the Dollar General and the gas station, those are the only two job opportunities and you have a bicycle, you're very limited in what you can do. OnRamp provides vehicles for those people.”

The third annual Wheels, Watches and Whiskey event will feature silent auction and a portion of proceeds from ticket event sales will benefit OnRamp of the Brazos Valley.

“There is a juxtaposition of, ‘yeah, this car is going to help this family’ which is supported by all these hundreds of thousand dollar cars so it's pretty, pretty cool,” Michael says. “It's a fun event.”

For whiskey, watches and car lovers, the event will be a unique opportunity to enjoy all three luxuries while contributing to a cause. The featured vendors will collaborate to host an elaborate event for attendees.

“We have some scotch and different whiskeys [from] all over the world,” Michael says. “There will be other other things happening, activities inside the event, food and light bites and stuff like that.”

Beyond the luxurious experiences, the event promises an impressive display of classic and high-end vehicles. In light of the lack of events featuring these types of automobiles, the Wheels, Watches and Whiskey event was inspired by local car fanatics who want to share their relics with the community.

“We've got some really neat vehicles from classical recreations,” Michael says. “[The Stella] is bringing down two of their Coco, Shelby Cobra, continuation cars, they're like $450,000 covers and stuff. It's crazy. So it's a pretty wild event.

“These kinds of vehicle things draw lots of different people from all different walks of life,” Michael adds. “I think the coolest thing is watching people, building relationships and making new friends that they would probably not meet.”

For more information and to purchase tickets to the event visit the Wheels, Watches, Whiskey website at https://wheelswatcheswhiskey.com/