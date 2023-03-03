You've got a friend in me: Big Brothers Big Sisters Brazos Valley provides authentic relationships to area children

× 1 of 8 Expand × 2 of 8 Expand × 3 of 8 Expand × 4 of 8 Expand × 5 of 8 Expand × 6 of 8 Expand × 7 of 8 Expand × 8 of 8 Expand Prev Next

For children looking to find a role model outside of the family, Big Brothers Big Sisters Brazos Valley can help to provide the perfect match. The program, which began in 1904 in New York City, strives to help children find positive and encouraging adults who can help to provide support and encouragement during vital ages of growth development, Big Brothers Big Sisters Brazos Valley Branch Director Terry Dougherty says. Since its first match in early 2002, the Brazos Valley chapter has grown its office from one part-time employee to a full office serving nearly 300 youth each year.

“The youth enrolled in our program are typically facing some level of adversity – children who experience housing and food insecurity, single-parent households, a family member who is incarcerated or on parole are common childhood stressors of the kids in the program,” Terry says. “A mentor provides opportunities for a child to envision and live into their best possible future.”

To begin the process, applicants fill out an application to see if they are a good fit for the program, Terry says. During the enrollment process, all Bigs, Littles and parents must take part in a child safety training before beginning a new mentoring relationship.

“We make it a goal to get to know our Bigs and Littles. During the interview process, they are asked about their experiences, hobbies, interests, and what they would like out of a mentoring relationship,” Terry says. “Our staff then looks over each of their answers to find as many similarities as possible to make the match. The more they have in common, the easier it is to build a foundation of trust and see growth take place.”

Once paired, mentors and mentees will meet at least twice a month through a variety of activities based on their interests, Terry says.

“Our Bigs teach their mentees new skills – cooking, how to order at a restaurant, even how to start a business like a lemonade stand,” Terry says. “Our volunteers frequently share that they gain even more from the mentoring relationship than the mentee. Through their time as a mentor they learn what it means to be a reliable and consistent presence in a child’s life.”

Through these hangouts, the program hopes to provide a safe space to develop skills and help build the assets that children need to succeed, Terry says. In addition to the oneto-one time, mentoring matches are invited to monthly group experiences planned by Big Brothers Big Sisters staff. In February, Bigs and Littles were exposed to the wonders of science through a visit from The Chemistry Lab Show, presented by Texas A&M Chemistry Department. Other special activities included a visit to the airport, painting lessons and a night out at Santa's Wonderland.

“These hangouts could be anything from going to the park to trying out a new restaurant or even watching a movie,” Terry says. “With the help of community partners, Bigs and Littles are offered a variety of discounts at local businesses to provide engaging, fun experiences to enjoy.”

For those interested in becoming involved, Terry says the process is quite simple. Those who have a child needing to become a Little should visit the organization’s website and fill out a “Get A Big” form, while those who are interested in volunteering as a Big should fill out the “Be a Big” form. While there is no charge for children to enroll, they ask that volunteer applicants donate $25 to help offset screening and background check costs.

“We are always looking for more volunteers and children who could benefit from our program. The number of male youth who enroll in the program always surpasses the number of male volunteers we have available to mentor them. Single moms tell us how difficult it is for their sons to grow up well without the presence of a significant male role model in their lives. The young men who come to us seeking mentors are, on average, between the ages of 12 to 14 – a critical age when decisions made could impact the trajectory of their lives — for bad or for good,” Terry says. “If you are a male, especially a person of color, please consider helping these young men, who are full of amazing potential, grow into their best possible futures.”

For those interested in learning more about the program or to volunteer, visit bbbsbrazos.org. The organization will also host its annual spring fundraiser, A Night of Magic gala, on April 22, which features a dinner, silent auction and a magic show. To get tickets, visit secure.qgiv.com/for/anightofmagic/ event/865519/embed/67123/