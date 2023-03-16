RCI Sports partners with V-Tool Youth to deliver more baseball in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, TX (March 6th , 2023) – RCI Sports Management Solutions is proud to announce a partnership with V-Tool Youth Baseball that will continue RCI’s initiative to bring competitive baseball to the Brazos Valley.

Through this partnership, RCI will host ten V-Tool Youth baseball tournaments at Travis Fields in 2023.

V-Tool Youth is built on the foundation of putting player health and development first. Playing no more than 6 games in a weekend ensures player safety is paramount whilst also raising the standard of play. Teams are encouraged to develop more players versus relying on one or two key athletes.

V-Tool was established in 2013. The foundation was a joint effort between college coaches and select clubs to establish events that provide quality competition at quality venues. V-Tool Youth is a direct expansion of this quality initiative.

Scott Hillier, RCI Director of Operations is excited about the potential for this partnership. “V-Tool has a tremendous online following, and their ability to showcase young athletes is second to none. WithPlaySight technology and a state-of-the-art facility, we are excited to offer a tournament that goes above and beyond what these players will see week in and out.”

RCI Sports operates Travis Fields, the state-of-the-art facility established in Bryan Midtown Park inFebruary 2022. With a hands-on holistic approach and a community focus being among the core values of RCI, Travis Fields prides itself on being a venue that can host a variety of events and sports at an elite level, making a partnership with V-Tool Youth baseball a perfect match.

Travis Fields’ inaugural V-Tool event will be the “Play For Easton” Memorial Tournament in May. This event will honor the life of Easton Root, with all proceeds going back to the Play For Easton Foundation.More events at Travis Fields can be found on our website, www.rcisports.com.

Courtesy of RCI Sports Management