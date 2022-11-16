RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO VACCINATE AS FLU CASES RISE

BRYAN, TX, 11/16/22 – As the number of flu cases reaches record highs, Brazos County residents areencouraged to get their flu shots. Brazos County reported 1,525 confirmed flu cases this past October, astark contrast to 489 and 125 cases in October 2021 and 2020, respectively.The Brazos County Health District offers flu vaccines during normal immunization clinic hours Mondaythrough Wednesday 8:30 am to 11:30 am and 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm and Friday 8:30 am to 11:30 am.Flu vaccines are the most effective way to prevent the flu and can be administered with COVID-19boosters. Flu vaccines also prevent multiple types of flu viruses, providing extra immunity andprotection for those who have already had the flu.For more information, please contact PIO Mary Parrish at mparrish@brazoscountytx.gov or 979-361-5731.