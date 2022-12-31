Ring in 2023 at these local New Year's Eve events

It's time to ring in 2023! It's not too late to make plans to celebrate the last night of the year! Our staff has compiled a list of local celebrations to help you choose the best place to countdown to midnight!
Brenham
NYE Countdown at Brazos Valley Brewing — starts at noon at Brazos Valley Brewing
New Years Eve Party — starts at 1 p.m. at Wine Bar
New Year’s Eve — starts at 8 p.m. at Elks Lodge
Bryan
Rockin' Noon Year's Eve — starts at 10 a.m. at the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley
It’s Been a Doggone Good Year! — starts at 7 p.m. at Great Escapes Bryan/College Station
New Year’s Eve Karaoke Party — starts at 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern
New Year’s Eve Bash — starts at 8pm at BigShots Golf Aggieland
Amigos of The Brazos Valley New Year’s Eve Fundraiser Dance — starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Bryan Ballroom
New Year’s Eve at 5 Knocks Speakeasy — starts at 9 p.m. at LaSalle Hotel
New Year’s Eve at Halo — starts at 10 p.m. at Halo
Caldwell
New Years Eve Masquerade Party — starts at 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks
Sweet Baby Mayhem at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout New Year’s Eve Bash — starts at 9 p.m. at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout
College Station
Noon Year’s Eve — starts at 11 a.m. at Century Square
New Year’s Eve at Grand Station — starts at noon at Grand Station Entertainment
Rock the Block New Year’s Eve Celebration — starts at 8 p.m. at Block T Bar & Grill
New Year’s Eve in Campfire Restaurant at The Stella Hotel! — starts at 8 p.m at The Stella Hotel
New Year's Eve Special Piano Bar Performance by Roger Creager — starts at 8 p.m. at The Tap Grill & Bar
The Biggest NYE Party in BCS! — starts at 8 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s
NYE at Stampede! — starts at 9 p.m. at Stampede
Against the Grain at Calvary Court Hotel & The Canteen New Year’s Eve Celebration — begins at 9:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill
New Year’s Eve in Hershel’s at The Stella Hotel! — starts at 10 p.m at The Stella Hotel
Franklin
New Year’s Eve Party — starts at 9 pm at Doc’s Icehouse
Giddings
New Years Eve at the Silos — starts at 8 p.m. at The Silos
New Year’s Eve Party — starts at 8pm at the Lee County Youth Center
Navasota
New Year’s 2022-23 — starts at 4 p.m. at Grizzly Pines
New Year’s Eve at Rail & Rye! — starts at 6 p.m. at Rail & Rye
Plantersville
New Year’s Eve at DeepRoots with The Spicoli’s and Fireworks! — starts at 7:30 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards