Ring in 2023 at these local New Year's Eve events

by

It's time to ring in 2023! It's not too late to make plans to celebrate the last night of the year! Our staff has compiled a list of local celebrations to help you choose the best place to countdown to midnight!

Brenham

NYE Countdown at Brazos Valley Brewing — starts at noon at Brazos Valley Brewing

New Years Eve Party — starts at 1 p.m. at Wine Bar

New Year’s Eve — starts at 8 p.m. at Elks Lodge

Bryan

Rockin' Noon Year's Eve — starts at 10 a.m. at the Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley

It’s Been a Doggone Good Year! — starts at 7 p.m. at Great Escapes Bryan/College Station

New Year’s Eve Karaoke Party — starts at 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern

New Year’s Eve Bash — starts at 8pm at BigShots Golf Aggieland

Amigos of The Brazos Valley New Year’s Eve Fundraiser Dance — starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Bryan Ballroom

New Year’s Eve at 5 Knocks Speakeasy — starts at 9 p.m. at LaSalle Hotel

New Year’s Eve at Halo — starts at 10 p.m. at Halo

Caldwell

New Years Eve Masquerade Party — starts at 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks

Sweet Baby Mayhem at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout New Year’s Eve Bash — starts at 9 p.m. at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout

College Station

Noon Year’s Eve — starts at 11 a.m. at Century Square

New Year’s Eve at Grand Station — starts at noon at Grand Station Entertainment 

Rock the Block New Year’s Eve Celebration — starts at 8 p.m. at Block T Bar & Grill

New Year’s Eve in Campfire Restaurant at The Stella Hotel! — starts at 8 p.m at The Stella Hotel

New Year's Eve Special Piano Bar Performance by Roger Creager — starts at 8 p.m. at The Tap Grill & Bar

The Biggest NYE Party in BCS! — starts at 8 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s

NYE at Stampede! — starts at 9 p.m. at Stampede

Against the Grain at Calvary Court Hotel & The Canteen New Year’s Eve Celebration — begins at 9:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar & Grill

New Year’s Eve in Hershel’s at The Stella Hotel! — starts at 10 p.m at The Stella Hotel

Franklin

New Year’s Eve Party — starts at 9 pm at Doc’s Icehouse

Giddings

New Years Eve at the Silos — starts at 8 p.m. at The Silos

New Year’s Eve Party — starts at 8pm at the Lee County Youth Center

Navasota

New Year’s 2022-23 — starts at 4 p.m. at Grizzly Pines

New Year’s Eve at Rail & Rye! — starts at 6 p.m. at Rail & Rye

Plantersville

New Year’s Eve at DeepRoots with The Spicoli’s and Fireworks! — starts at 7:30 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards