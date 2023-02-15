Save the date for Boots & BBQ! Join the STAR (Supporting the Arts Revolution) Volunteers in raising funds in support of The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. This fundraiser is vital to the future and financial health of The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, and focuses on bringing art education and enjoyment to the community. This come-and-go event offers a fun afternoon of music, art, and entertainment! Enjoy a delicious BBQ lunch provided by The Station on 29th Street with beer & wine tastings.

Tickets are now available for purchase and can be found by using the link below:

https://acbv.org/events/arts-council-events/annual-events/boots-bbq.

The Arts Council would also like to thank the 2023 Boots & BBQ Sponsors!

Pit Boss:

KBTX

Barbeque Artist:

Ann & Barry Satterwhite

Coleen Bradfield & Denise Bermudez

Grill Master:

HEB

Insite Brazos Valley Magazine

Invitations:

Impact Media Group

Wine:

Messina Hof

Courtesy of The Arts Council