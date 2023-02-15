Save the Date for Empty Bowls Jr.

Save the date! Empty Bowls Jr. will be on Saturday, March 4 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Allen Honda.

Empty Bowls, Jr. began in 2013 as a way to directly support local in-school food pantries and The Arts Council programs. Students and art educators from more than 25 Brazos Valley schools have created hundreds of handmade, artistic bowls to donate for this event with the purpose of “kids helping kids.” Due to Covid, this event is more important than ever! With your help families struggling to meet a basic need can afford food to feed their loved ones.

There you can help end hunger, enjoy a variety of entertainment, and view handmade, artist bowls created by Brazos Valley students and teachers. For every $10 donation, receive a bowl and a cup of delicious soup provided by our amazing restaurant sponsors! All proceeds from this event will benefit local in-school pantries.

The Arts Council would also like to extend a huge thank you to Empty Bowls Jr. 2023 Sponsors!

Allen Honda

Bryan Broadcasting

KBTX

City of Bryan

City of College Station

Fish Daddy's Grill House

C&J Barbeque

Gumbeaux

Gate 12

J. Cody's Steaks & Barbeque

Urban Table

Mad Taco

The Village

Caffe Capri

For questions, comments, or concerns please contact The Arts Council at info@acbv.org.

Courtesy of The Arts Council