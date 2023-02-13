Southern Living Custom Builder Program Showcase Home Debuts in Mission Ranch, February 17 – March 5

The College Station community of Mission Ranch is pleased to host the Southern Living Custom Builder Program Showcase Home, a stunning, modern farmhouse design by Kurk Homes open for three weekends of self-guided tours and home design presentations.

The exquisitely furnished showcase home opens Friday, February 17 with tour hours of Fridays 3 – 7 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sundays noon – 6 p.m. through Sunday, March 5.

What promises to feel like a stroll through the pages of the iconic lifestyle magazine, the showcase home presents the latest architectural and design trends with a casual elegance that embodies the Southern Living brand.

“Whether you’re in the market for a new home or simply love interior design, you’ll find great ideas in every room,” says Jennifer Symons, vice president of marketing for Caldwell Communities, the award-winning developer of Mission Ranch.

The showcase home, referred to as the plan name “Brazos Bend,” is a 3,755-square-foot open-concept design by Kurk Homes featuring two downstairs Primary Suites, perfect for multiple generations in town for a ballgame. While the owners and their adult children enjoy their own downstairs retreats, grandchildren can stake their claims to two upstairs bedrooms.

The home also offers a chef-inspired kitchen with plenty of seating at the oversized island and breakfast room. Sliding folding windows extend the family room into a spacious covered patio and outdoor grill with pavers leading to a large fire pit surrounded by cozy seating.

And what would a home built by Aggies minutes from Kyle Field be without a “Game Day Room” cloaked in Aggie memorabilia and keepsakes. With a vaulted ceiling, full kitchen, wine storage and adjoining balcony, the toughest job may be convincing the crew to head to the ballgame.

Its modern farmhouse design, says Melanie Sparks, co-owner of Kurk Homes and Texas A&M grad, appeals to those ready to branch out to something a bit more edgy than the traditional style they’ve grown accustomed to.

“Modern yes, but still super comfortable,” says Sparks, who co-owns the third-generation custom home building company with her brother and fellow Aggie graduate Chris McGinley. “All the natural woods and stones create a warm and inviting feel amidst all of the home’s modern, custom features.”

Kurk Homes was founded in 1989 by Chester Kurk and son-in-law Michael McGinley. Today, the company is a premier building partner serving Texans from the Gulf Coast to the Hill Country.

Symons describes Mission Ranch, with its miles of scenic trails, wide-open green spaces and sparkling private lake, as the ideal setting for a Southern Living Custom Builder Program Showcase Home.

“Mission Ranch is all about connecting neighbors,” she adds.

Mission Ranch is staffed with a Lifestyle Director who coordinates a robust calendar of family-friendly events for residents to meet their neighbors and experience an unprecedented lifestyle year-round. In addition to its abundance of natural features, the planned community will open a resident-only Amenity Center this fall offering indoor and outdoor settings for year-round fitness, entertainment and recreation. Zoned to the acclaimed College Station ISD, the community features the onsite River Bend Elementary School.

Located at Holleman Drive and Deacon Road minutes from Texas A&M, Mission Ranch offers well-designed family homes, lifestyle patio homes and custom homes on oversized homesites, including those in a secluded, gated section.

Details on new homes and homesites are available at the Mission Ranch Welcome Center, open daily at 1828 Feather Run. Plus, visitors can tour available homes and enter to win a weekend getaway to Southern Living favorite Charleston, South Carolina.

In addition to opening for self-guided tours, the home’s Southern Living-approved vendors will host free home design discussions throughout the three-weekend tour. Even the home furnishings are available for purchase.

Tickets to the Southern Living Custom Builder Program Showcase Home can be purchased at https://missionranchtx.com/Southern-Living. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit veterans organizations Camp Hope (PTSD Foundation of USA) and Operation Finally Home. Complimentary onsite parking is available.

Courtesy of Mission Ranch