Stop by The Local Market to shop vendors, support business students

Join Lake Walk this afternoon, Tuesday, September 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. for the next market of our fall season featuring student-owned businesses and a giveaway from one of the original resident vendors, Montgomery Gourmet Foods.

This week, the market is excited to welcome M.S Business students from Mays Business School at Texas A&M University in partnership for their Integrated Business Experience. These students have formed small businesses to create products to sell at our markets. This is an exciting opportunity for these students to learn hands on business practices while learning from our all-star vendors. Our vendor lineup has a "*" next to these student businesses.

Don't forget to check the market out on Instagram and Facebook for all the latest market updates. To see a full list of vendors participating this season, please visit thelocalbcs.com/vendors.

Information Courtesy of The Local

GIVEAWAY ALERT

After starting his culinary journey in the U.S. Marine Corps, Jim decided he wanted to continue his passion into retirement with a little twist. Montgomery Gourmet Foods features artisanal olive oils and vinegars handcrafted in Montgomery, Texas. Often infused with flavors such as roasted garlic or dark cherry, Jim's artisan olive oils are a Local staple.

One lucky winner will win a bottle of Jim's handcrafted, artisanal olive oil. Stop by the Lake Walk tent to enter!