Conor Knighton is the author of the New York Times bestseller Leave Only Footprints: My Acadia-to-Zion Journey Through Every National Park. A behind-the-scenery account of the year Knighton spent visiting America’s “best idea,” the award-winning travelogue has been described by BookPage as “entertaining, informative, and inspirational.”

As a correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, America's #1 Sunday news morning program, Knighton has covered stories from across the globe. He’s the creator and producer of the show’s “On the Trail” and “Island Hopping” series and has reported on everything from the Scandinavian obsession with salty licorice to what it’s like to wake up on Wake Island, one of America’s most remote military bases.

Knighton recently won his fourth Daytime Emmy as part of the Sunday Morning team and has won a Los Angeles Area Emmy and Los Angeles Press Club Award for his work on KCET's SoCal Connected.

Born in Charleston, West Virginia, Conor now resides in Seattle, Washington.

Mr. Knighton will share his stories and experience with participants of the event in this intimate gathering. Time will be left at the end for Q&A. Tickets available for purchase are $65.00.

Please join us at Stories at the Gallery with Conor Knighton on March 2, at 5:30 PM. Prior to the presentation will be a gathering with wine and Vino Boheme hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Acquire your tickets before they are released to the public by using the link below.

Purchase tickets at https://bvartscouncil.wufoo.com/forms/z5p9m850db3cct/.

