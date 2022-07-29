Take Me to the County Club Fair

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand Ellen Sackett × 3 of 4 Expand Ellen Sackett × 4 of 4 Expand Ellen Sackett Prev Next

Since joining Southwood 4-H Club four years ago, Landon Prouse, 11, has discovered some new interests: photography, for one, and canning, for another, and participating in community service projects. He’s also dabbled in a few others — for example, robotics and raising and showing livestock, which is what some people first associate with 4-H. But at least for now, he’s not interested in them. And that’s OK, says his mom, Julie Prouse. “4-H gives him a chance to explore different subject areas,” she says.“If he doesn’t enjoy one project, he can go on to do something else.” Ask Landon what he likes about 4-H, he shrugs his shoulders. "I just like it!" he says. "It's fun!"

What is 4-H?

4-H is an extensive nationwide network of youth organizations.The recognizable four H’s on the nonprofit’s distinctive four-leaf clover logo stand for "head, heart, hands, and health,” which sum up its purpose: to give life skills opportunities to youth through hands-on experience through projects, guided by a mentor. In Brazos County, “4-H is the youth development component of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension,” says Matt Pfeifer, County Extension Agent, 4-H and Youth Development, 4-H Coordinator. “4-H is tough to define, but I like to describe it as preparing our youth for a successful adulthood.”

The program utilizes specific projects to teach practical skills, such as raising animals, cooking, and archery, Matt explains. “But, more importantly our members gain skills like parliamentary procedure, public speaking, and interview skills through their club membership and project work,” he says.

Brazos County 4-H is one of the biggest 4-H programs in the state, says Matt. “Our current enrollment is just over 730 members,” he says. “We typically have 19 to 20 chartered 4-H clubs in the county.” Those clubs include community clubs, in-school clubs, and project area clubs that focus on specific interests.

County Club Fair

For the second year, Brazos County 4-H will host the CountyClub Fair on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brazos County Extension Office. Many of the Brazos County 4-H clubs will be represented at the event, and families are invited to see what opportunities they have to offer.

The County Club Fair was founded last year “as a way to connect new or interested 4-H members with our current membership,” Matt explains. “The4-H year is similar to the school year in that it starts in the fall.” Youth from third grade (8 years and up) through 12th grade will find out how to become 4-H members, and children in kindergarten through second grade can participate as Clover Kids.

“4-H has many opportunities, and it can be challenging for new families to navigate. Therefore, this event serves as an introduction to not only our 4-H clubs, but also the4-H experience as a whole,” Matt says. “The purpose of the county club fair is for new or potential Brazos County 4-H members to learn what 4-H club best suits them.”

For more information, contact the Brazos County Extension Office at (979) 823-0129 or email brazos@ag.tamu.edu.

Brazos County 4-H County Club Fair

Saturday, August 30

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brazos County Extension Office

4153 County Park Court, Bryan

For more information, visit: texas4-h.tamu.edu/projects and brazos.agrilife.org/publications/4h-publications