‘Howdy Week’ To Kick Off Aug. 20

Texas A&M University will greet thousands of Aggies Aug. 20-23 during Howdy Week, the university’s way of welcoming new and returning students to campus for the start of the new school year.

“Howdy Week, Aggieland’s official welcome event, is a collaborative effort between campus and community partners to help connect Aggies to a variety of activities, organizations and important information they’ll need as Texas A&M students,” said Olivia Elliot, associate coordinator of New Student & Family Programs in the Division of Student Affairs.

The four-day schedule of more than 100 free events and programs includes:

University Libraries Open House

Late Night Breakfast

GatheRing & Yell Practice

The Class of 2026 Class Photo

Ice Cream Carnival

MSC Aggie Cinema Movie Night

StuAct Block Party

Rec-A-Palooza

Explore the full schedule of events for more information.

“Howdy Week 2022 has an abbreviated schedule due to the residence hall move-in schedule and the academic calendar,” said Libby Daggers, director of New Student & Family Programs. “Even with the shortened dates, we have a robust schedule of featured and general events to welcome students to campus.”

Many new students at Texas A&M say the event was vital in helping them get acquainted with other Aggies, finding organizations that interest them and helping them adjust to college life.

“Participating in Howdy Week helped me realize what it truly meant to be an Aggie and confirmed I was right where I belonged,” said Sydney Tipton, a junior from Humble, Texas.

“My favorite part of Howdy Week was taking my class photo and getting the chance to meet some great people who were standing around me,” said Clacey Core, a senior from Cypress, Texas. “It also gave me the opportunity to explore different campus organizations, departments and activities.”

Howdy Week is hosted by the Office of New Student & Family Programs.

Fall classes at Texas A&M begin Aug. 24.

Information Courtesy of Texas A&M Today