12 Selected as 2024 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Twelve Aggies have been selected as the 2024 recipients of the highest honor bestowed upon a former student of Texas A&M University, the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Texas A&M University and The Association of Former Students are proud to welcome as Distinguished Alumni:

Hon. Richard A. Smith ’59 – College Station, Texas

– College Station, Texas James A. "Jim" Creel ’69 – Fort Worth, Texas

– Fort Worth, Texas Kent Moore ’72 – Bryan, Texas

– Bryan, Texas Dr. John A. Adams, Jr. ’73 – Wellborn, Texas

– Wellborn, Texas Chet Edwards ’74 – Waco, Texas

– Waco, Texas Thomas B. “Britt” Harris IV ’80 – Austin, Texas

– Austin, Texas Phil Miner ’80 – New Braunfels, Texas

– New Braunfels, Texas Bradley R. Freels ’81 – Houston, Texas

– Houston, Texas Jeffery D. Hildebrand ’81 – Houston, Texas

– Houston, Texas David D. Dunlap ’83 – The Woodlands, Texas

– The Woodlands, Texas Wayne Roberts ’85 – Bryan, Texas

– Bryan, Texas Dr. Greg Bonnen ’88 – Austin, Texas

Biographical information on each is included below; this information is also available at tx.ag/DA2024. Photos of each can be downloaded at tx.ag/DA2024Photos.

Since the inception of the award in 1962, only 342 of Texas A&M’s over 588,000 former students have been recognized with the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Awarded jointly by Texas A&M and The Association of Former Students, this honor recognizes those Aggies who have achieved excellence in their chosen professions and made meaningful contributions to Texas A&M University and their local communities.

Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh III said, "Distinguished Alumni are a living testament to the power of a Texas A&M education and the strength of our Aggie family. Their achievements and contributions reflect the Core Values we hold dear and serve as inspiration for current and future students. I’m proud to congratulate the 2024 Distinguished Alumni on this well-deserved recognition. Thanks for being such incredible ambassadors for Texas A&M and Aggies everywhere!”

Bobby Jenkins ’81, The Association’s 2024 Chair of the Board, said, “The 2024 Distinguished Alumni demonstrate the remarkable impact Texas Aggies make on our world. They are leaders in their professions and in their communities, and their remarkable achievements and selfless service set an example to which all Aggies can aspire.”

Association President and CEO Porter Garner ’79 echoed their sentiments and offered his congratulations on behalf of The Association.

“Nearly 600,000 Aggies have attended Texas A&M, but only 342 have received the Distinguished Alumnus Award, the highest honor bestowed on a former student of Texas A&M. The 2024 Distinguished Alumni belong on that roster of noble and esteemed former students because they represent the very best of our worldwide Aggie Network.”

The Association of Former Students will further honor all recipients of this award during its annual Distinguished Alumni Gala on Sept. 20. In addition, the recipients will be recognized during the Sept. 21 Texas A&M football game against Bowling Green.

The submission deadline for those who will be honored in 2025 or later is Aug. 30, 2024. Visit tx.ag/DAnominations. Once submitted, a nomination remains eligible for five years.

The Association of Former Students, established in 1879, is the oldest organization serving Texas A&M University and Texas Aggies. The Association connects hundreds of thousands of members of the worldwide Aggie Network with each other and the university, and will provide $15.5 million in impact to university scholarships, awards, traditions and student activities and recognition for students, faculty, staff and former students in 2024. For more information about the Distinguished Alumnus Award or The Association, contact Scot Walker ’90 at SWalker90@AggieNetwork.com or visit www.AggieNetwork.com.

The 2024 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M University

Hon. Richard A. Smith ’59

After graduating from Texas A&M and serving in the U.S. Air Force, Richard A. Smith ’59 began a real estate company that became the seventh largest in the country with 75 offices in six states, employing 2,200 agents. The former mayor of Bryan served three terms in the Texas House of Representatives.

James A. "Jim" Creel ’69

James A. Creel ’69 has been board certified in tax law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for over 40 years and has practiced in this legal area for over 50 years. He has also been a CPA in Texas for over 50 years.

Kent Moore ’72

As a junior at Texas A&M, Kent Moore ’72 founded a cabinetry business that bears his name. Today, his company employs 700 people across two manufacturing plants in Bryan and 11 design centers in Texas with annual sales of $144 million, which represents 45 houses per day.

Dr. John A. Adams, Jr. ’73

Earning three degrees in history at Texas A&M, John A. Adams, Jr. ’73, Ph.D. authored numerous historical books, including eight about the university. He was a captain in the U.S. Air Force. An honors graduate of Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU, he started a banking career in Laredo, and became president and CEO of Enterprise Florida Inc.

Chet Edwards ’74

In his 20 years in Congress, Chet Edwards ’74 championed causes for veterans and Texas A&M. His focus was on improving the quality of life and education for veterans and their families. He got increased funding for the Veterans Administration and a public-private housing program, and worked to create childcare centers, barracks and military hospitals.

Thomas B. “Britt” Harris IV ’80

Thomas B. “Britt” Harris IV ’80 has been the chief investment officer for top five investment funds, was president, CEO and CIO at The University of Texas/Texas A&M University Investment Management Company. and founded the Titans of Investment program at Texas A&M, Baylor University and the University of Texas.

Phil Miner ’80

In 1994 with just four employees, Phil Miner ’80 launched The Miner Corporation – a leading national provider of mission-critical services for material handling equipment. It was recognized by the Aggie 100 16 times. Phil is the founder of SideKick Operators, a strategic firm that transforms local service providers to have national brand reputations. Phil’s portfolio of companies employs more than 10,000 people serving over 300 of the Fortune 500.

Bradley R. Freels ’81

Bradley R. Freels ’81, who has his BBA and MBA from Texas A&M, is chairman and CEO of Midway Holdings and executive chairman of Parkway. His company developed Aggie Park and Century Square in College Station. Brad and his wife, Claudia Curran ’82, have three Aggie children, Clayton ’12, Kevin ’14 and Carly ’17, all of whom married Aggies.

Jeffery D. Hildebrand ’81

Jeffery D. Hildebrand ’81 is a former student-athlete at Texas A&M and a University of Texas graduate who has made significant contributions to Texas A&M in honor of his father, Dr. Thomas Hildebrand ’56. He is the executive chairman and founder of Hilcorp Energy Co., Harvest Midstream Co. and JDH Capital.

David D. Dunlap ’83

David D. Dunlap ’83 is president of Crystal Beach Oil & Gas. He is on the board of directors for Wellbore Integrity Solutions, Quantum Energy Technologies and Prime Solution Services. He was formerly the president, CEO and director of Superior Energy Services, a director for Linn Energy and a member of the National Petroleum Council.

Wayne Roberts ’85

Unwavering support of Texas A&M by Wayne Roberts ’85 includes lead donations for Aggie Park (in honor of his late wife, Shannon ’86), the Wayne Roberts ’85 Business Building, the men’s basketball player development center, naming Gary Blair Court at Reed Arena and the Bright-Slocum Football Complex.

Dr. Greg Bonnen ’88

Dr. James G. “Greg” Bonnen ’88 founded the Texas Brain and Spine Center and co-founded the Houston Physician’s Hospital. He serves as president of the board of directors for the Medical Strategic Network, a faith-based coalition of health care professionals. Since 2013, Greg has served in the Texas Legislature.

