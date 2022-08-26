12th Man Sells Out Nation’s Largest Student Section

A record number of Texas A&M students have purchased student sports passes ensuring the nation's largest student section will be sold out for the 2022 season, the 12th Man Foundation announced.

The nearly 37,000 student sports passes sold is a record for the current configuration of Kyle Field and about 1,000 more than a year ago. Only in 2014 when Kyle Field's capacity bulged to 107,000-plus during the stadium's redevelopment were more student sports passes purchased by the 12th Man. The exact number of student sports passes sold will be finalized in the coming weeks.

In a rarity among collegiate stadiums, the prime seats behind the opponent's bench are filled with Texas A&M students stretching endzone to endzone in all three decks. The loyal support of the 12th Man has made Kyle Field one of the most intimidating road venues and given the Aggies a distinct home field advantage since 1905.

KYLE FIELD FACTS

Originally built in 1905, Kyle Field is the largest stadium in the Southeastern Conference and the fourth-largest in the nation with a capacity of 102,733.

Texas A&M was one of three teams nationally to average over 100,000 in average home attendance in 2021. Kyle Field averaged 102,883 in home attendance last year with a total of 720,181 fans attending seven home games.

Texas A&M has drawn more than a half-million fans to Kyle Field every season since 2006, with the exception of the pandemic-limited 2020 campaign. Only 15 teams nationally drew 500,000-plus fans in 2021.

Two of the top three crowds in Kyle Field history were from the 2021 season with 109,835 for Auburn on Nov. 6 and 106, 815 for Alabama on Oct. 9. Kyle Field's all-time record crowd was 110,633 for the Texas A&M-Ole Miss contest on Oct. 11, 2014 when capacity was expanded to over 107,000 during the stadium redevelopment.

Texas A&M has led the SEC in home attendance five times since joining the league in 2012, including the past two seasons.

Information Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics