Aggies head to Omaha for College World Series

The No. 5 Texas A&M baseball team is heading to the 2022 NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, with many of the 12th Man following the team to watch gameplay. The series begins on June 17 with the championship game on June 27. Aggies heading to watch the game can partake in a variety of events hosted for the fans who have travelled to watch the team.
Below is a list of activities this week:
Wednesday, June 15 at 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Practice
Roddy Field (Bellevue East High School)
Thursday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Fan Fest
Charles Schwab Field Omaha Lot C
Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m.
Field of Dreams Movie Showing
Charles Schwab Field Omaha
Thursday, June 16 at 8:35 p.m.
Team Parade
Morrison Stadium to Charles Schwab Field Omaha
Thursday, June 16 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Opening Ceremonies with Firework Finale
Charles Schwab Field Omaha
Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.
Aggie Tailgate hosted by the Greater Omaha A&M Club
DJs Dugout Downtown -- 1003 Capital Avenue
Friday, June 17 at 1 p.m.
GAME 1: Texas A&M v. Oklahoma
Charles Schwab Field Omaha and streamed on ESPN
Tickets are available at: NCAA.com/MCWS
Below is the full 2022 NCAA College World Series Bracket:
Image courtesy of Texas A&M Baseball; Bracket courtesy of NCAA