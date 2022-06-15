Aggies head to Omaha for College World Series

× Expand Image Courtesy of Texas A&M Baseball

The No. 5 Texas A&M baseball team is heading to the 2022 NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, with many of the 12th Man following the team to watch gameplay. The series begins on June 17 with the championship game on June 27. Aggies heading to watch the game can partake in a variety of events hosted for the fans who have travelled to watch the team.

Below is a list of activities this week:

Wednesday, June 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Practice

Roddy Field (Bellevue East High School)

Thursday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fan Fest

Charles Schwab Field Omaha Lot C

Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams Movie Showing

Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Thursday, June 16 at 8:35 p.m.

Team Parade

Morrison Stadium to Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Thursday, June 16 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies with Firework Finale

Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

Aggie Tailgate hosted by the Greater Omaha A&M Club

DJs Dugout Downtown -- 1003 Capital Avenue

Friday, June 17 at 1 p.m.

GAME 1: Texas A&M v. Oklahoma

Charles Schwab Field Omaha and streamed on ESPN

Tickets are available at: NCAA.com/MCWS

Below is the full 2022 NCAA College World Series Bracket:

Image courtesy of Texas A&M Baseball; Bracket courtesy of NCAA