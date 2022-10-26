All roads lead to the Aggie Corn Maze

The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever! In addition to the corn maze, the event now features a pumpkin patch, maroon cotton, sunflowers and lots of fall-themed photo opportunities.

The maze is put on by the Texas A&M Agronomy Society, a Texas A&M student organization promotion the awareness of crop and soil knowledge. The group invites all from around the area and say that the maze is family, kid and dog-friendly.

The maze will be open for a total of six days throughout the 2022 season including those below:

Friday, October 21 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

Sunday October 23 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Friday, October 28 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 30 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Monday, October 31 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for patrons 5 years old and up, and $5 for those younger than 5. To preorder tickets, guests can purchase tickets online here. When ordering online, guests can use promo code "Corn" to receive $2 off each ticket. Attendees should ensure they have the emailed receipt as proof of purchase at the gate. Tickets are also available at the gate, but the discount is not available in-person.

In addition to tickets, guests will call need to fill out a liability form waiver online.