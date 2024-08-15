Eight Texas A&M Schools To Become Colleges

× Expand Laura McKenzie/Texas A&M University Division of Marketing & Communications

Texas A&M University is officially changing the names of eight academic units from “school” to “college,” following approval from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board earlier this year.

The change, which goes into effect Aug. 15, was announced by Texas A&M Provost and Executive Vice President Dr. Alan Sams in an email to faculty. All seven units that transitioned to using the “school” label during the university’s academic realignment in 2022 will return to their prior status as colleges. In addition, the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts — created during the same realignment — will become the College of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts.

“I appreciate your patience with the phased transitions as we graduated students this summer under the outgoing names so that we begin the fall semester with the now fully transitioned colleges,” Sams said in the email.

The updated names of all affected units are as follows:

College of Architecture

College of Education and Human Development

College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

College of Medicine

College of Dentistry

College of Nursing

Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy

College of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts

Among other changes approved by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, the Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree program will return to the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences after being moved under the College of Arts and Sciences during the 2022 realignment.

By Texas A&M University Division of Marketing and Communications