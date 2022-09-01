Kyle Field introduces Marin In & Out Amazon stores for concessions

Beginning for the 2022 season, Levy, the market leader in creating innovative food and beverage experiences at iconic sports and entertainment venues, restaurants and events across the country, and Texas A&M Athletics have brought three unique food and beverage stores equipped with Amazon's Just Walk Out technology to Kyle Field.

The three stores, which will be equipped with Amazon's Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One, are slated to open this fall so Texas A&M Aggies fans can experience the stores during the college football season.

Kyle Field is one of the 10 highest capacity stadiums in the world, with over 100,000 spectators attending most games, making it an ideal setting for Amazon's Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One, technologies designed to make shopping convenient in high foot traffic areas such as sports stadiums, airports and grocery stores.

To shop, fans simply enter the store by inserting their credit card or hovering their palm over an Amazon One device at the stores' entry gates. Just Walk Out technology determines what items shoppers take from or return to the shelves, and when they leave, the credit card they inserted or linked to their Amazon One ID will be charged for the items they took, with no checkout required.

These stores are a collaboration between Texas A&M Athletics, hospitality partner Levy, and Levy's innovation studio, DBK Studio, and are powered by Amazon technologies. When the stores open in the fall, it will mark the first time Amazon's checkout-free technology and palm recognition service will be used in a collegiate venue, anywhere in the world.

Two stores will be located in Section 125 and the third will be located in Section 129. The stores will offer fans products like snacks, chips, soda, bottled water, and alcoholic beverages. Fans purchasing alcohol will be required to show their ID to a store attendant for age verification.

Information Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics