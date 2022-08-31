Lucchese Becomes the “Official Boot” for Texas A&M Athletics

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Lucchese, the 140-year old iconic Western lifestyle brand, and Texas A&M Athletics announced on Tuesday, August 30 that Lucchese is the "Official Boot" for the historic Texas A&M Athletic Department as a part of a three-year multifaceted sponsorship.

"Partnering with Lucchese was a natural fit for Texas A&M. Their commitment to excellence and honoring tradition aligns with our Aggie values and is evident in the quality of everything they do," said Ross Bjork, Texas A&M Athletics Director. "I'm excited to hear the 12th Man yelling and stomping their Lucchese boots on the bleachers when the Aggies take the field this fall!"

In addition to the activations to amplify game day, the agreement includes a partnership with Texas A&M Football head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The sponsorship agreement was negotiated with Lucchese by LEARFIELD's Texas A&M Ventures, the exclusive multimedia rights holder for Texas A&M Athletics.

The partnership connects the 12th Man with Lucchese, aligning two legendary Texas brands. The two organizations will jointly participate in marketing and provide fans with shopping incentives, as well as unique activations in the Aggie Fan Zone and inside Kyle Field's All American Club throughout football season.

The marketing for Lucchese includes online, broadcast and in-stadium branding, such as LED signage at football and basketball games and field level signage displays on either the south or north end zone at Kyle Field. Lucchese will also receive promotion in Texas A&M Athletics print and online publications, radio spots and in-show features in all Aggies Football Network Broadcasts and Jimbo Fisher Coaches Shows.

Lucchese brings to Texas A&M Athletics time-honored craftsmanship techniques and an unrivaled quality, fit, comfort and style in their handmade boots, well suited for athletes, coaches and fans of any sport. Texas A&M Athletics brings to Lucchese a large and devoted fan base, talented student athletes and an athletic department built upon a culture that's rich in tradition, with strong core values just like their own.

"The tradition and values exemplified by Texas A&M Athletics are naturally aligned with Lucchese," said Lucchese President Doug Kindy. "Both brands have played an integral role in the fabric of Texas' history for over 140 years and we are honored to partner with such a respected program. We look forward to standing with the 12th Man for years to come."

Lucchese invites Aggies everywhere to join them and Texas A&M Athletics on Sept. 3 to help celebrate the official boot partnership at the first home football game versus the Sam Houston State Bearkats.

Ahead of game day, fans can find their perfect boots at the Lucchese store at 166 Century Court, Building G, Suite #60, College Station, and online at www.Lucchese.com.

Information Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics; Photos Courtesy of Lucchese