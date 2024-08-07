More Than 1,900 Diplomas To Be Awarded At Texas A&M Summer Commencements

× Expand Sam Craft/Texas A&M University Division of Marketing and Communications

Texas A&M University will award approximately 1,900 degrees to summer graduates at commencement ceremonies this month at Reed Arena. Commencements will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10 for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students for the main campus graduates. An additional ceremony will take place at Texas A&M-Galveston on Friday, Aug. 9.

Graduates will have their names called and walk the stage, then return to their seats for the duration of the ceremony. Diplomas will be mailed after the ceremony. Diploma tubes will be provided at the ceremonies for photographs.

School officials note commencements are a celebration of each student’s accomplishments, and every effort is made to ensure safety, security and decorum of a public event befitting their success. Guests are encouraged to refrain from disruptive behaviors, which may negatively impact this special moment for students and their families. Clear bags are also required at all commencement ceremonies at Reed Arena.

Both ceremonies will be televised live by KAMU-TV and livestreamed via the KAMU website at kamu.tamu.edu/commencement.

Here are the details for each ceremony:

Texas A&M University-College Station

Saturday, Aug. 109 a.m. – Reed Arena

Undergraduate degrees

Military Commissioning Ceremony

2 p.m. – Reed Arena

Master's, Professional, and Doctoral Degrees and Hooding

More information may be found on the graduation webpage.

By Texas A&M University Office of Provost Communications