New Texas A&M women's basketball coach to host Beyond Basketball program

As the 2022-23 basketball season approaches, new Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor is opening the doors of Reed Arena to community women for her Beyond Basketball program. The program was developed by Taylor during her tenure at head coach at the University of Georgia and has served as a place of empowerment for women bringing in guest speakers from around the nation.

With her move to Aggieland, Taylor hopes to create the same community for women in the Brazos Valley by hosting monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of the month in Reed Arena from 8 to 9 a.m. The program aims to create a community and networking group for women of all ages and ethnicities to strive and develop one another professionally through mentoring relationships.

"Beyond Basketball is an organization that for the past seven years has provided a space for women in the community to learn, get inspired, and has provided us with a sense of purpose ... a call to action to serve our community and the young women who play on our women's basketball team," Taylor said. "I am excited to bring this special program to BCS. There are so many amazing women leaders in our community ... Beyond Basketball is a space where we can come together, recharge our batteries, network, and serve."

A membership for the year can be purchased for $125 and will include attendance and breakfast at all eight meetings, a VIP card, and a shirt. Interested parties can also register for individual meetings at a cost of $25 per event. To purchase a membership or ticket for an individual meeting, click here.

Below is a list of the 2022-23 Meeting Dates:

October 12

November 9

December 14

January 11

February 8

March 8

April 12

May 10

With questions or for more information contact: Angela Jones at ajones@athletics.tamu.edu.