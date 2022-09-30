Rooted in Tradition

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

On one fall day every year, hundreds of Texas A&M University students — volunteers and members of Aggie Replant — don work gloves, dig with shovels, and “greenify” Brazos County by planting trees at public parks, schools, nonprofit organizations, and both residential and commercial properties.

Last year, local Realtor Wendy Flynn was one of Replant Day’s beneficiaries at her home in College Station. “They swooped in like ecological superheroes,” she marvels. “A swarm of students appeared at our house. They planted the trees and then disappeared as fast as they arrived.”

Called Replant Day, it has become the country’s largest one-day, student-led environmental service project since it originated in 1990 by TAMU Environmental Issues Committee Chair Scott Hantman. Hantman wanted to counteract the environmental impact associated with Bonfire, the long-standing tradition of constructing and burning a massive bonfire as part of the rivalry between TAMU and Texas University. Hundreds of trees, usually cut down on land in need of clearing, are required to build Bonfire, so Hantman came up with the idea to plant a similar number of trees in areas that would benefit from their shade, habitat offerings, and erosion protection.

In the spring of 1991, Hantman and a team of 40 volunteers — including many Bonfire leaders — spent a day planting hundreds of trees throughout Bryan College Station. Just a few months later, Aggie Replant was recognized as an official school tradition. Now, Aggie Replant is an official committee in the Student Government Association and a full-fledged environmental service organization, directed by senior Cameron Alexander, who joined the organization as a freshman.

According to Cameron, this year’s Replant Day will unite Aggie Replant’s approximately 110 members with between 500 and 600 student volunteers. They plan to visit 15-20 residential sites and tackle two larger projects: planting bee-friendly trees at Prime Bees Bee Farm and shade trees at a TAMU farm facility that lost much of its cover during the 2021 winter freeze. “We’re trying to make sure that the trees we plant are impactful and purposeful,” Cameron explains. This intentional approach to planting includes selecting trees that will benefit and grow well in each specific location. “I particularly liked that the trees they offered were native oaks and pecans,” Wendy says.

Replant Day 2022 will be held on Saturday, October 22. The deadline to apply for this year ended on September 15; however, because of the overwhelmingly positive response to this annual initiative, it’s not too soon to plan ahead for when applications open up again in May 2023 through the Aggie Replant website. Applicants will be notified of their selection status as soon as possible following the application deadline, and those chosen as hosts will be contacted by Aggie Replant leaders with information about the trees available and with a specific planting time. If host sites fill up for this year’s Replant Day, applicants who were not selected will have the option to be put on a waiting list for 2023.

There are a few things to remember when applying, Cameron says. “Plant sites need to be in Brazos County, we need to be able to access the site for a couple of hours, and we have to be able to plant a minimum of 10 trees.” Additionally, all residential sites must agree to prep the area where the trees will be planted by mowing, clearing, and/or watering, as needed, and to have power and water lines marked by the appropriate city authority prior to Replant Day. “Have the area prepared,” Wendy recommends. “Because when they show up, they are ready to work!”

Not all superheroes wear capes… but if these superheroes did, their capes would surely be green!

About Aggie Replant

Aggie Replant has partnered with a number of local, state, and national environmental campaigns and entities throughout its 30-plus years. In 2011 and 2012, TAMU — in part due to Aggie Replant efforts — was acknowledged by the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus USA program, and in 2013, Aggie Replant joined the Lost Pines Forest Recovery Campaign, helping over the next five years to plant 45,000 pine seedlings in Bastrop State Park. Aggie Replant has also partnered with Trees for the Blanco and the Taking Root Campaign to plant saplings and trees along the Blanco River and near Lake Somerville. Today the organization works closely with local nonprofit Keep Brazos Beautiful as both endeavor to educate the community about the importance of tree planting.

For additional information, visit replant.tamu.edu or email aggiereplant@gmail.com.