Texas A&M campus opens to all for Aggieland Saturday on Feb. 11

Texas A&M University will host Aggieland Saturday, an annual campus-wide open house for prospective students and their families, on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is an opportunity for prospective students to tour campus and learn more about Texas A&M. High school students and prospective transfer students are encouraged to participate in interactive demonstrations and learn about academics, admission, financial aid, student life and the Bryan-College Station community. Activities are free and self-guided so participants can focus on their particular areas of interest.

Highlights for the upcoming 2023 open house include:

Aggie Park and Moore Family Creamery

Chemistry Road Show

New physics show featuring TikTok-famous professor Tatiana Erukhimova

Specific programming for 7th to 10th graders

A performance from the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band

Students looking for specific information can attend targeted sessions covering admissions, financial aid, residence life, the different pathways to attend Texas A&M, career paths, majors and much more.

Aggieland Saturday is Texas A&M’s largest recruitment event and reaches thousands of prospective students from high school aged to as young as 12.

Aggieland Saturday is sponsored by the Office of Admissions and The Association of Former Students.

Visit tx.ag/agsat23 to find event schedule, parking information and campus maps. Prospective students should register online at recruiter.tamu.edu/register/AgSat2023.

Courtesy of Texas A&M Today