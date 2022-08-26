Texas A&M Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing highlights new SANE Act training

On Thursday, August 26, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp to host a roundtable discussion with educators, practitioners, local officials, a sexual assault survivor, and prevention advocates to highlight the great work being done by Texas A&M and the importance of Sen. Cornyn’s bipartisan Supporting Access to Nurse Exams (SANE) Act.

At the event, Chancellor Sharp announced that the Texas A&M Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing had provided 1,000 nurses with SANE education in three years, reaching a significant training milestone.

“One of the great assets of this [A&M’s] program is the telehealth aspect of it,” said Sen. Cornyn during today’s press conference. “This means that no matter where you live in the state of Texas, you can get access to one of these highly-trained, certified sexual assault nurse examiners and go through a compassionate examination and collection of evidence for a court case.”

“This campus offers the only Office of Attorney General sponsored training to help nurses collect the evidence that prosecutors need to get convictions to put the bad guys in jail,” said Chancellor Sharp. “This is a real point of pride, not just for the Texas A&M system, but for the state of Texas.”

Information Courtesy of Senator John Cornyn