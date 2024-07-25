Texas A&M Is State’s Most Recognized University In Latest Global Visibility Rankings

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, July 23, 2024 — Texas A&M University leads all in-state universities and improves to the 21st most recognized university in the world overall in the latest Global University Visibility (GUV) rankings compiled by higher education research and consulting firm American Caldwell.

The rankings measure a university’s global visibility compiling data regarding news mentions, level of public interest, size of its online footprint, social media followers and visits to the university’s main website.

Texas A&M, ranking 14th in the United States, has an overall visibility score of 14,558,068, which includes:

9.6 million visits to tamu.edu;

Nearly 30,000 news mentions, including national and international newspapers, print and online journal, TV and radio broadcasts, newswires and blogs;

Nearly 500,000 search engine queries performed each month, signifying public interest;

More than 2.2 million followers on the official university Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (X), and LinkedIn accounts.

Video views on YouTube and online citations (web references) are also measured and factored into the overall ranking.

“As we work to make Texas A&M University more of a constant in consequential national conversations, it is encouraging to see today just how interested the public is in all that is taking place in Aggieland,” said Ethan Braden, vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at Texas A&M University. “Our current and former students, faculty, researchers, and staff are serving the greater good in so many ways, so our product, so to speak, is distinct and strong. We are committed to further growing visibility and interest in Texas A&M to new heights as we share the enchanting stories of Aggies with new audiences nationwide.”

The 2024-25 GUV rankings are led by Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford for the second year in a row.

This ranking continues an upward trend for the university, which is ranked first in the state and sixth in the nation in the most recent Best Colleges ranking by the Wall Street Journal. Texas A&M also surged in the most recent U.S. News and World Report ranking of the nation’s best colleges, moving up 20 spots to number 47 overall. When listed among public universities, A&M moved up six spots to 20th, with three programs in the top 10 and 12 in the top 20.

By Texas A&M University Division of Marketing and Communications