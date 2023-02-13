Texas A&M Named Top Fulbright Scholar-Producing Institution Nationally, No. 1 In State

Texas A&M University today was named a 2022-23 Fulbright Top Producing Institution by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. This recognition is given to the colleges and universities that received the highest number of applicants selected for the 2022-23 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program.

Texas A&M has seven faculty members, administrators or researchers who were selected for Fulbright U.S. Scholar awards for current the academic year — more than any other university in the state.

Nationally, the university is tied for No. 8 among Top Producers in the doctoral category for the scholar program.

Fulbright has been the federal government’s flagship international educational exchange program since 1946, when President Harry Truman signed the Fulbright Act authorizing the program for the exchange of teachers, students, professors and research scholars between the U.S. and participating countries. Since then, over 400,000 participants from all backgrounds and fields have worked and studied in the U.S. and more than 160 other countries.

This year, the state of Texas has the largest number of Fulbright Top Producing Institutions in the Southwest region. Texas A&M has had at least one Fulbright Scholar every year since 1949.

“We are proud of our Fulbright Scholars and are pleased about our recognition as a top producer for one of the most prestigious academic honors worldwide,” said Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks. “The opportunities for our scholars’ personal and professional growth, and benefits gained through a broadened global mindset are immeasurable. This program also aligns with our mission to develop leaders of character who are dedicated to service and making a difference in the world.”

Fulbright officials noted the success of the program, saying alumni have returned to their home countries to make an impact on their communities thanks to their expanded worldview, a deep appreciation for their host country and its people, and a larger network of colleagues and friends.

“On behalf of President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken, congratulations to the colleges and universities recognized as 2022-2023 Fulbright Top Producing Institutions, and to all the applicants who were selected for the Fulbright Program this year,” said Lee Satterfield, assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs. “Thanks to the visionary leadership of these institutions, administrators, and advisors, a new generation of Fulbrighters — changemakers, as I like to say — will catalyze lasting impact on their campus, in their communities and around the world.”

N.K. Anand, vice president for Faculty Affairs at Texas A&M, said, “We are pleased that the quality of our faculty continues to be recognized through the awarding of Fulbright Scholarships and other prestigious honors. We are dedicated to elevating faculty excellence and the impact they make through teaching, research and outreach.”

Fulbright alumni have included 41 heads of state or government, 62 Nobel Laureates, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, 78 MacArthur Fellows and countless leaders and changemakers who carry forward the Fulbright mission of enhancing mutual understanding.

For more information about the Fulbright Program, visit fulbrightprogram.org and learn more about the program at Texas A&M from the Department of Global Engagement.

