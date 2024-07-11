Texas A&M Names Permanent Chief Operating Officer And Senior Vice President

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, July 9, 2024 — Texas A&M University announced today that Peter Lange will assume the helm over operations as chief operating officer (COO) and senior vice president, effective immediately.

Lange most recently served as the interim chief operating officer since March. Previous to the interim role, he served as the associate vice president for Transportation Services, leading one of the largest university transportation operations in the nation.

“With nearly 21 years of service at Texas A&M University, Peter possesses a deep knowledge and understanding of the business operations and people that make this university such a great place to live, work and learn,” said Gen. (Ret.) Mark A. Welsh III, president of Texas A&M. “This experience and understanding, combined with his commitment to respectful collaboration with colleagues and stakeholders, make Peter an excellent fit for the important work ahead.

Lange started at Texas A&M in July 2003, and prior to that was a systems support specialist and an acting assistant director at the Georgia Institute of Technology for four years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

Under his leadership, Texas A&M Transportation Services has received numerous honors, including:

International Parking and Mobility Institute (IPMI) Accredited Parking Organization “With Distinction” (2023)

Silver-level status as a “Bicycle Friendly University,” League of American Bicyclists (2023)

IPMI Marketing Award (2017, 2018, 2019)

Texas Parking and Transportation Association Award of Excellence – Gameday Experience (2014)

Innovative Organization of the Year, National Parking Association (2012)

Among Lange’s professional awards and distinctions are:

Current university representive, Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board

Past co-chair, IPMI Technology Committee (2012-2022)

Past president, Board of Directors for the Texas Parking and Transportation Association (2014-2023)

Visionary Award, Texas A&M Division of Finance and Operations, Awards in Excellence (2019)

Hindu Society of the Brazos Valley, Support in Time of Crisis (2018)

Texas A&M Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering Partner of Excellence (2018)

IPMI James M. Hunnicutt, CAPP, Parking Professional of the Year (2015)

IPMI Chairman’s Award (2013)

Texas A&M University, Division of Administration, Interdepartmental Team Award (2013)

Texas A&M University, President’s Meritorious Service Award (2009)

Distinguished Service Award, Texas Parking and Transportation Association (2009)

Lange assumes the permanent role after a national search following the departure of Greg Hartman, who accepted a position as the charter chief executive officer of the new Texas Alliance of YMCAs earlier this year.

By Texas A&M University Division of Marketing & Communications