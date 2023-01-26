Texas A&M online bachelor's programs ranked nationally by U.S. News

The 2023 U.S. News and World Report Best Online Programs rankings place Texas A&M University at No. 4 nationally for its online bachelor’s programs – No. 1 in Texas – while its online graduate programs rank among the nation’s Top 10 across several specialties.

“Our dedicated faculty and staff are focused on building and delivering strong academic programs and services that support student learning in a complex world,” said Alan Sams, Texas A&M interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “These innovative programs provide transformational opportunities to Aggies to advance their lives and careers from wherever they happen to be. It demonstrates the global reach of Texas A&M’s impact in preparing the leaders of tomorrow.”

In addition to its undergraduate ranking, Texas A&M fared well in online graduate education. Many programs for post-graduates in the School of Education and Human Development, College of Engineering, Mays Business School and the School of Nursing are ranked in the top 10 or 20 nationally, and leading in the state.

Of particular note for the military-friendly university are several high marks in the online graduate education of veterans.

Online graduate education rankings include:

Education and Human Development

Overall master’s: No. 10

Master’s for veterans: No. 2 (No. 1 in Texas)

Master’s in curriculum and instruction: No. 12 (No. 1 in Texas)

Master’s in educational administration: No. 8 (No. 1 in Texas)

Master’s in educational/instructional media design: No. 10 (No. 1 in Texas)

Engineering

Overall master’s: No. 12 (No. 1 in Texas)

Master’s for veterans: No. 17 (No. 1 in Texas)

Master’s in electrical engineering: No. 8 (No. 1 in Texas)

Master’s in industrial engineering: No. 8 (No. 1 in Texas)

Master’s in engineering management: No. 12 (No. 1 in Texas)

Master’s in mechanical engineering: No. 6 (No. 1 in Texas)

Business

Overall business: No. 6 (No. 1 in Texas)

Master’s for veterans: No. 8 (No. 1 in Texas)

Nursing

Overall nursing: No. 33

Master’s nurse practitioner – family specialization: No. 13

According to U.S. News, its editors assessed schools in the 2023 Best Online Programs rankings based on a variety of objective factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies. The 2023 edition evaluates more than 1,800 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs.

View the rankings on usnews.com.

Courtesy of Texas A&M Today