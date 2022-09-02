Texas A&M Silver Taps to honor eight Aggies on Sept. 6

Texas A&M University’s Silver Taps will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10:30 p.m. to honor eight Aggies who recently passed away.

Students honored will be:

Blake Douglas Barnes, a sophomore international studies major from Prosper, Texas, who died May 23.

Harrison Miller Fuller, a senior civil engineering major from Studio City, Calif., who died April 7.

Benjamin David Hamilton Jr., a junior mathematics major from Olive Branch, Miss., who died May 20.

Tyler Wade Ryan, a senior nuclear engineering major from Rockwall, Texas, who died May 14.

Victoria Christine Solarek, a junior zoology major from Port Aransas, Texas, who died July 24.

Eric Tuck-Otero, a graduate visualization major from San Antonio, Texas, who died July 12.

Audrey Arballo Valim, a senior allied health major from Round Rock, Texas, who died April 19.

Ivan Zabrodin, a junior electrical engineering major from Houston, Texas, who died April 8.

The Silver Taps ceremony will be held in person at the Academic Plaza. To honor the memory of these students, the campus will be darkened at 10:20 p.m. Students, family and friends will gather in the plaza in front of the Academic Building in silence. At 10:30 p.m., an honor guard from the Ross Volunteer Company will march to the plaza where its members will fire three rifle volleys to honor the memory of these students.

For those who cannot attend in person, the Division of Student Affairs will broadcast a special premiere of Silver Taps on its YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 6. Visit tx.ag/SilverTapsPremiere for the virtual Silver Taps experience.

Silver Taps is held the first Tuesday of each month September through April, if necessary, following a student’s death. It is one of the final tributes held for any current professional, graduate or undergraduate student who has died during the year.

Information Courtesy of Texas A&M University Division of Student Affairs