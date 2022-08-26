Texas A&M to add 23 premium suites at Kyle Field

To strengthen Kyle Field’s position as the country’s premier college football venue, Texas A&M University officials announced Friday a construction project that will feature the addition of 23 new suites to the south end of Kyle Field.

Construction will commence following the final game of the 2022 season with suites expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 Aggie Football season.

“The best football stadium in the country is about to get even better,” Chancellor John Sharp said. “The Kyle Field project will make sure our stadium remains state-of-the-art and second to none.”

“Athletics promotes spirit and unity that connects us as an Aggie Family and to our community,” said Texas A&M University President, M. Katherine Banks. “We are excited to kickoff this project to continue to provide our fans with an excellent environment to enjoy Aggie football and support our great university.

Gameday at Kyle Field represents one of the iconic atmospheres in college athletics, and the revenue generated each time Aggie Football takes the field in front of the 12th Man is vital to supporting every Texas A&M athletic program and student-athlete on and off the field.

“Our goal is to ensure that Kyle Field, the Home of the 12th Man, remains the pinnacle for college football stadiums,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “The mission of Texas A&M Athletics is to create opportunities through championship athletics, and we strive toward that goal by continuing to build the foundation of our department. This is a transformative time in college athletics and the addition of these suites will enhance the fan experience at Kyle Field, and the financial component from the new section will help support every student-athlete from our 20 varsity teams at Texas A&M.

As a part of the project, the first seven rows of Kyle Field’s South Mid Bench sections 240-246 (section 239 will not be impacted) will be removed to make way for the new suites. These changes will not impact season ticket holders during the 2022 season.

Considering these developments and to honor their support of Texas A&M Athletics, the 12th Man Foundation is committed to providing several options to South Mid Bench season ticket holders impacted by this project for seats beyond the 2022 season. This will include the ability to participate in an exclusive seat selection process that will feature available seating options throughout Kyle Field.

Additional information, as well as the option to opt into the exclusive seat selection process, will be communicated this fall to impacted season ticket holders.

12th Man Foundation donors can learn more about the Kyle Field south suites and express interest in securing one of these new suite options by contacting the 12th Man Foundation.

Information Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics