'Texas A&M Today' episode 3 premieres Monday On KAMU-TV

KAMU-TV will premiere Episode 3 of "Texas A&M Today," the university's original 30-minute show that documents the unique and engaging work of students, faculty and staff.

The episode features Aggie outreach efforts through Healthy South Texas, Disability Resources and The Agricultural Food and Policy Center – plus, a visit to the S.M. Tracy Herbarium and a chat about infectious diseases with Dr. Rebecca Fischer from the School of Public Health.

"Texas A&M Today" is hosted by Chelsea Reber, a 2010 A&M graduate who co-hosts "The Infomaniacs" morning show on Bryan Broadcasting's WTAW 1620 AM. Episode 3 debuts on Monday at 9 p.m., and will re-air on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m., Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. All episodes can be viewed on demand.

Season 1 Episode 3

Learn about some of the many ways Texas A&M keeps people and the planet healthy.

Serving 27 counties, Healthy South Texas is a novel effort to reduce high-impact diseases and their consequences for Texans. A multidisciplinary team engages people of all ages in programs and activities that promote preventive health. They're seeing improved outcomes in areas such as diabetes management.

What does it take to run a family farm in the 21st century? Harvests can bring in millions of dollars, but that doesn't mean it's easy, says one Texas farmer. The experts at Texas A&M's Agricultural and Food Policy Center — along with AgriLife Extension specialists — help farm operations of all sizes continue putting food on America's tables, despite rising costs.

With expanding cities and towns, along with changing environments and ecosystems, scientists need to keep track of plant life over time. That's the job of herbaria around the world, including the S.M. Tracy Herbarium where the university stores a collection of more than 360,000 dried plants, grasses, seeds and mushrooms. In addition to its benefits to researchers, the herbarium can help anyone keep a perfect yard and garden.

Next up: achieving an equitable learning environment is the goal for Texas A&M Disability Resources. The department serves nearly 3,000 Aggie students who request accommodations for a variety of disabilities. Visit with some of the staff members who work to keep campus accessible for everyone, helping to ensure every student has the same chance at success.

And finally, Reber will visit with Fischer, who plays vital roles in COVID-19 response on campus and throughout the state. An expert in infectious disease epidemiology, Fischer will discuss Texas A&M's response during the pandemic as well as public health issues including masking and vaccine hesitancy.

For more on KAMU programming, visit kamu.tamu.edu. Follow KAMU, which is a PBS and NPR affiliate, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

