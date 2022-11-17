'Texas A&M Today' Episode 5 Premieres Monday on KAMU-TV

On the fifth episode of “Texas A&M Today” premiering Monday on KAMU-TV, see some of the priceless items housed by Texas A&M University Libraries and meet the team that works to restore and preserve them. Plus, we’ll take a road trip to the birthplace of Texas, right in Aggieland’s backyard. And meet Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, the new commandant of the Corps of Cadets.

Watch the Episode 5 promo.

“Texas A&M Today” is hosted by Chelsea Reber, a 2010 A&M graduate who co-hosts “The Infomaniacs” morning show on Bryan Broadcasting’s WTAW 1620 AM.

Episode 5 debuts on Monday at 9 p.m., and will re-air on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m., Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. All episodes can be viewed on demand.

Season 1 Episode 5

Texas A&M University Libraries is comprised of five unique facilities serving students, faculty and staff with state-of-the-art resources and expertise. In addition to its services, the libraries store many precious – and priceless – items of historical importance to the university and beyond.

Among its many treasures, Cushing Memorial Library and Archives houses a world-renowned science fiction and fantasy collection. We’ll visit Cushing’s facilities, which are so outstanding that Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin chose the facility to house his personal collection of memorabilia.

Plus, find out what pieces of ancient Roman history reside in Aggieland, and see an extremely rare map of Texas that was hand-drawn by Stephen F. Austin. Then we’ll take a road trip to see where Texas was born.

Finally, Reber will visit with Michaelis, who assumed his role as commandant of the Corps of Cadets on Oct. 1. He is the 46th commandant and a 1993 graduate of Texas A&M. Before returning to Texas A&M to lead the Corps, he served as commanding general at the U.S. Army Training Center & Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Michaelis will discuss returning to lead at his alma mater and his hopes for the Corps as it embarks on the March to 3,000 initiative to grow its ranks.