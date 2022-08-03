Texas A&M University announces 12 new Distinguished Alumni for 2022

Twelve Aggies have been selected as the 2022 recipients of the highest honor bestowed upon a former student of Texas A&M University, the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Texas A&M University and The Association of Former Students are proud to welcome as Distinguished Alumni:

Travis L. Smith, Jr., Class of 1898 – Houston, Texas

Smith was a prolific entrepreneur across industries, an influential Aggie alumni leader, and a benefactor to many. Throughout each of his professional endeavors, he creatively turned profits into scholarship funds for students in financial need, including establishing two endowed scholarships.

Gen. Joseph W. Ashy ’62 – College Station, Texas

Ashy retired from the Air Force as a four-star general, having led North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), U.S. Space Command and Air Force Space Command. He mentored U.S. flag officers for 18 years, and served as the 2021-2022 president of The Association’s Sul Ross Group.

Thomas W. Powell ’62 – Giddings, Texas

Powell relied on core values to inform his 30 years of corporate leadership, growing his family business, Powell Industries, to an international scale. In his personal life, he does the same, from establishing STEM chairs and fellowships, to welcoming Aggies to his ranch to study exotic animals.

Dr. Joe R. Fowler ’68 – Houston, Texas

Folwer's passion for engineering has revealed itself in his clear academic and professional excellence and his service to those Aggie engineers who follow. While earning numerous professional accolades, Fowler has also been present on campus as a guest lecturer, class project judge and trusted advisor.

William Mahomes, Jr., ’69 – Dallas, Texas

Mahomes was the first African American student to graduate from the Corps of Cadets, and is now a distinguished lawyer specializing in public finance. He has also served on the boards of over 25 different organizations, including A&M’s Board of Regents, serving each with integrity and humility.

Mark A. Fischer ’72 – Oklahoma City, Okla.

Fischer founded Chaparral Energy, where he was CEO until his retirement, and still leads the boards of six additional companies. His entrepreneurial spirit also helped him in serving as a co-chair for Texas A&M’s recent Lead by Example campaign, which raised over $4.25 billion.

Clifton L. Thomas, Jr. ’72 – Victoria, Texas

Thomas began his Aggie journey playing football under coach Gene Stallings ’57, and has since contributed to A&M’s strategic capital development as a member of the Board of Regents. His career reflects similar growth, as he multiplied both oil distributors and convenience stores under his leadership.

Mark W. Albers ’79 – The Woodlands, Texas

Albers spent a career at ExxonMobil, rising to senior vice president of their corporate management committee. He has served others through a number of philanthropic boards, including the MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors and the Texas A&M University System’s Advisory Board of University Lands.

Gregory Cokinos ’79 – Houston, Texas

Cokinos is president and CEO of law firm Cokinos Young, where he specializes in construction litigation. His dedication to his field, proven by his regularly earned professional awards, and to his community, shown through his consistent philanthropical support, is rivaled only by his love for Texas A&M.

Bill Jones ’81 – Austin, Texas

Jones has consistently risen to leadership, from serving as the commissioner of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Association to serving as chairman emeritus of the A&M System Board of Regents. His passion for public policy and history, paired with his legal expertise, has left Texans an excellent legacy.

Dr. Jimmy Williams, Jr. ’83 – Wexford, Penn.

Williams has had a notable engineering career, and is now a professor at Carnegie Mellon University. In 2020, he co-chaired Texas A&M’s task force on diversity, equity and inclusion, with findings that directly impacted the university’s current initiatives.

Elaine Mendoza ’87 – San Antonio, Texas

Mendoza is a prominent public servant, in addition to being an engineer, a biotechnology and information company CEO, and the Texas A&M Board of Regents’ first Hispanic chairperson. She has led in many spheres to champion Texans’ education, from pre-kindergarten through college, focusing especially on underserved communities.

Since the inception of the award in 1962, only 318 of Texas A&M’s over 555,000 former students have been recognized with the Distinguished Alumnus Award. Awarded jointly by Texas A&M and The Association of Former Students, this honor recognizes those Aggies who have achieved excellence in their chosen professions and made meaningful contributions to Texas A&M University and their local communities.

“We are deeply grateful that our former students give so much as leaders in their professions and communities, while also giving so much back to Texas A&M to encourage and empower those who follow them,” said Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks.

Dara Hegar ’95, The Association of Former Students’ 2022 Chair of the Board, said, “Our 2022 Distinguished Alumni highlight the remarkable impact Aggies make on their communities and on the world. The way they have lived their lives reflects honor and distinction upon the worldwide Aggie Network and leaves an outstanding legacy to which all Aggies can aspire.”

Association President and CEO Porter S. Garner III ’79 echoed the sentiments of Banks and Hegar, and he offered his congratulations on behalf of The Association of Former Students.

“Fewer than one-tenth of one percent of Texas A&M’s 565,000 former students have been recognized with the Distinguished Alumnus Award. The 2022 Distinguished Alumni belong in that exceptional group of Aggies because they exemplify excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service. They inspire us all by their example.”

The Association of Former Students will further honor all recipients of this award during its annual Distinguished Alumni Gala on Sept. 16. In addition, the recipients will be recognized during the Sept. 17 Texas A&M football game against Miami.

Nominations for the 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award will be accepted through Aug. 31, 2022, at tx.ag/DAnominations.

