Texas A&M University Announces 2023 Campus Muster Speaker

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, March 7, 2023 — The Aggie Muster Committee has announced Tyson Voelkel ’96 as the keynote speaker for the 2023 Campus Muster ceremony, which will be held Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. in Reed Arena.

Aggie Muster is a Texas A&M University tradition in which Aggies worldwide gather to remember their time at Texas A&M together and honor those who died during the last year. Voelkel will speak at the Campus Muster ceremony, the largest of over 300 Muster ceremonies held across the nation and worldwide.

Voelkel has served as president and chief executive officer of the Texas A&M Foundation since January 2016. In his role, he is responsible for leading the team that manages Texas A&M’s endowment, valued at nearly $3 billion, and coordinating fundraising efforts in support of Aggie values, student success, research and capital projects on campus.

The Brenham native and fifth-generation Aggie is also a decorated combat veteran and former instructor of leadership and ethics at The United States Military Academy at West Point. He continues to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve.

A Buck Weirus Spirit Award winner as well as a recipient of numerous academic and leadership awards, Voelkel embraced the traditions and values of Texas A&M and believes they were as important to his education and life as the rigorous academic programs.

At each Muster ceremony around the world, the speaker will be followed by the “Roll Call for The Absent” which is a reading of the names of those from that area who have died in the past year, along with those of other classmates or friends. As each name is called, a family member or friend will answer “Here,” and a candle will be lit in honor of their loved one.

For more information about Muster, including a list of the “Roll Call for The Absent” and off-campus Muster sites, visit The Association of Former Students’ website.

For more information about Voelkel, the Campus Muster ceremony and surrounding events, visit muster.tamu.edu.

Courtesy of Dorian Martin ’06 for Texas A&M University Division of Student Affairs