Texas A&M University Dining Halls to go cashless, offer mobile ordering

Texas A&M University and Aggie Dining are launching mobile ordering at most locations on campus and converting to a cashless experience at all dining locations starting Aug. 1.

With this new technology, students, faculty and staff will have access to a mobile ordering app that will make their campus dining experience quicker and easier than ever before, officials said.

The Transact app allows users to order and pay for food in advance at retail dining locations across campus, including Copperhead Jack’s, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Houston Street Subs, Rev’s American Grill, Shake Smart, Cabo, Azimuth, Creekside Market and Vet Med Café. More locations will be added throughout the school year.

The app is free and available on both Android and Apple devices. When setting up an account, users need to select Texas A&M as their location and add a payment option, such as a credit card or a Texas A&M meal plan with dining dollars.

Users select the time they want to pick up their order. Each participating location on campus will have a designated mobile order pickup line.

Mobile ordering is part of an overall strategy to reduce wait times and enhance convenience at the various campus dining locations.

“The Transact mobile ordering app allows everyone on campus to customize their dining experience,” said Donald Koshis, senior director of operations for Aggie Dining. “It is a great tool that will help our customers with its ease and convenience.”

In addition, going 100 percent cashless will allow the university to streamline campus operations, reduce security risks, speed-up transaction times, and mitigate health and safety concerns that come with handling cash. Touchless payment options are included as well. Guests will be able to pay with Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit cards, credit cards and Texas A&M dining dollars.

Reverse ATM kiosks to be installed at the Memorial Student Center will convert cash to a Visa or Mastercard prepaid debit card, free of charge. The kiosk produces cards that can be utilized anywhere Visa or Mastercard are accepted.

“Our new technology and systems being put in place will bring a smoother service to our customers and speed up wait times,” said David Riddle, regional vice president of Aggie Dining. “We are excited about these big changes and the positive impact they’ll have on the customer experience.”

Initial feedback from students has been positive and created an exciting buzz on campus.

“I think introducing mobile ordering and touchless payment to campus will be a good opportunity to increase the convenience of dining on campus,” said Kate Holt ’25, student services internal operations chair for the Texas A&M Student Government Association. “Being able to order ahead can save valuable time for busy students.”

Information Courtesy of Aggie Dining