Texas A&M University Joins The Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities

The Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities is proud to welcome Texas A&M University as its 21st member.

With more than 16,000 students who identify as Hispanic, the addition of Texas A&M further expands the reach of the Alliance, which is working to increase opportunities for those historically underserved by higher education.

The 21 universities in the Alliance represent every university that has been both categorized as R1 (very high research activity) by the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education and designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education.

“We are pleased to become part of the HSRU,” said Dr. M. Katherine Banks, President of Texas A&M University. “This alliance presents unique opportunities to make rapid progress in advancing Hispanic student enrollment in doctoral programs and broadening pathways to the professorate.”

The HSRU Alliance aims to achieve two key goals by 2030:

Double the number of Hispanic doctoral students enrolled at Alliance universities, and

Increase by 20% the Hispanic professoriate in Alliance universities.

“Our Alliance grows stronger as more leading research universities join us in increasing the number of Hispanic scholars earning doctorates,” said Dr. Heather Wilson, President of The University of Texas at El Paso and Chair of the Alliance. “We are very happy to welcome Texas A&M to this group of committed universities.”

Prior to the formal announcement of the HRSU Alliance in June, the universities began working together on several initiatives. The first project, funded by a $5 million grant from the Mellon Foundation, will conduct cross-regional research and train doctoral students in Latinx humanities. A second initiative, funded by the National Science Foundation, expands opportunities for Hispanic students in computer science.

The Alliance began during the pandemic through conversations and distance-enabled meetings among Presidents and Chancellors, as well as faculty and administrators coordinated by the University of Illinois Chicago.

In addition to Texas A&M, universities in the Alliance include:

Arizona State University

City University of New York Graduate Center

Florida International University

Texas Tech University

The University of Arizona

The University of New Mexico

The University of Texas at Arlington

The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at El Paso

The University of Texas at San Antonio

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Riverside

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of California, Santa Cruz

University of Central Florida

University of Colorado, Denver

University of Houston

University of Illinois Chicago

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of North Texas

Learn more about the Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities at HSRU.org.

Information Courtesy of Texas A&M Today