Texas A&M Welcoming New And Returning Students Back To Campus With Howdy Week

× Expand Abbey Santoro/Texas A&M University Division of Marketing and Communications Aggie students at the 2023 President’s Picnic in Aggie Park featuring food, games, a DJ, and live performances from student organizations.

Texas A&M University will welcome more than 72,000 Aggies back to campus this fall during Howdy Week.

Howdy Week, Aggieland’s Official Welcome, brings together campus and community partners to help Aggies, both new and returning, connect with organizations and important resources on campus.

“We are maximizing the time between the start of move-in, through the first two days of classes with a variety of featured and general events on our schedule,” said Olivia Elliot, associate coordinator of Student Life’s New Student and Family Programs in the Division of Student Affairs. “Students have the opportunity to build their own Howdy Week experience and really find community in what interests them.”

The six-day schedule will include 11 featured events:

Thursday, Aug. 15

MSC Aggie Cinema Night: Megamind | 6:30 p.m. | Rudder Auditorium

MSC Programs Game Night | 9-11 p.m. | Memorial Student Center

Friday, Aug. 16

Ice Cream Carnival | 12-2 p.m. | Kyle Field Plaza

Libraries Open House | 2-4 p.m. | Evans Library

Saturday, Aug. 17

President’s Picnic | 6-9 p.m. | Aggie Park

Sunday, Aug. 18

Rec-A-Palooza! | 1-4 p.m. | Student Recreation Center

GatheRing | 6:30 p.m. | Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center

Class of 2028 Class Photo | 8:30 p.m.| Kyle Field

Monday, Aug. 19

​​​​​​​First Day of Class Photos | 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. | Check website for locations

T’s & G’s with Student Activities | 11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Rudder Plaza

Tuesday, Aug. 20

​​​​​​​First Day of Class Photos | 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. | Check website for locations

In addition to the featured events, there are many student organizations and university departments hosting general events throughout Howdy Week. Explore the full schedule of events for more information.

“The overall goal of Howdy Week is to welcome students to Aggieland and foster connections through community,” said Libby Daggers, assistant director of Student Life. “The Howdy Week schedule is built with the intention of providing students with these connection opportunities.”

Current students give their perspective on how to get the most out of your Howdy Week experience:

“I would focus on two key elements of your Aggie experience: academics and extracurriculars. So, maybe go to your college’s open house and then try Rec-A-Palooza or a club event. This way, you can hit all the bases without overtaxing yourself.” – Jillian Skaggs ‘24

“My favorite part of Howdy Week is seeing all the clubs and organizations that Texas A&M has to offer, and trust me, you’ll find the right one for you.” – Julie Martinez ‘27

Safely Navigate Howdy Week

Aggieland is often hot and humid in August. We highly encourage participants to properly hydrate before, during, and after taking part in outdoor activities. It is also important to take breaks inside during the day.In support of Howdy Week activities and move-in, Transportation Services is extending bus service times to ensure service is provided through the end of Howdy Week events. Bus service for Howdy Week is as follows. Visit transport.tamu.edu/busroutes for more information.

Thursday, Aug. 15: 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18: 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

About Howdy Week

Howdy Week is a collaborative effort across campus to help connect Aggies to various activities, organizations, and important information to jump-start their year in Aggieland.

Courtesy of Texas A&M University