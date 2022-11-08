The Association of Former Students hosts annual Pass It Back Day

On Nov. 8, Aggies and friends of Texas A&M anywhere in the world can take part in Pass It Back Day, The Association of Former Students' 2022 day of giving to support the Aggie Network, aiming to reach a goal of 5,000 donors.

What happens Nov. 8?

Everyone can participate in Pass It Back Day by making a gift of any size at tx.ag/PIBD; inviting friends and family to take part; spreading the word on social media; sponsoring a student’s Century Club membership (tx.ag/Sponsor) and more.

All day, live updates will appear on tx.ag/PassItBackDay as gifts come in from around the world and appear on the map. The @AggieNetwork social media channels will feature updates as well, and events such as:

Challenges: From the $12 Power Hour to the Sponsor a Student Challenge and more, gifts made on Pass It Back Day can help unlock thousands of dollars in matching funds.

Campus event: Aggie students will be in Rudder Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. helping share Pass It Back Day information – Reveille X will even make an appearance.

TexAgs Radio: Listen throughout the morning on Nov. 8 to learn more about Pass It Back Day.

What does Pass It Back Day support?

Each year, these gifts help The Association of Former Students provide support to Texas A&M and its current and former students:

Hundreds of students receive Association scholarships and student assistance funds.

Big Event, Muster, Fish Camp, the Corps of Cadets and many more A&M organizations and traditions receive Association support. So do academic programs that help set students up for success.

The Association connects former students worldwide through programs such as A&M Clubs, Class Reunions, local Musters, the “Find An Aggie” former student directory and more.

About The Association of Former Students

The Association of Former Students, established in 1879, is the official alumni organization of Texas A&M University. The Association connects hundreds of thousands of members of the worldwide Aggie Network with each other and the university, and provided $13.6 million in impact to university scholarships, awards, traditions and student activities and recognition for students, faculty, staff and former students in 2021. For more information, visit AggieNetwork.com.

